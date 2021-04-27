All Your Macs Are Belong To Us : Objective-See
Update Your Mac Now: The ‘Worst Hack In Years’ Hits Apple Computers (forbes.com)
But first, go update your macOS systems to 11.3, as it contains a patch for a massive bug that affects all recent versions of macOS…a bug that is the topic of this blog post.
This bug trivially bypasses many core Apple security mechanisms, leaving Mac users at grave risk
Apple patched the bug as CVE-2021-30657, noting "a malicious application may bypass Gatekeeper checks"