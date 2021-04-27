Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSYou should update your Mac now
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74143 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#284512 27-Apr-2021 09:23
Send private message

All Your Macs Are Belong To Us : Objective-See

 

Update Your Mac Now: The ‘Worst Hack In Years’ Hits Apple Computers (forbes.com)

 

 

But first, go update your macOS systems to 11.3, as it contains a patch for a massive bug that affects all recent versions of macOS…a bug that is the topic of this blog post.

 

This bug trivially bypasses many core Apple security mechanisms, leaving Mac users at grave risk

 

Apple patched the bug as CVE-2021-30657, noting "a malicious application may bypass Gatekeeper checks"

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
13704 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698696 27-Apr-2021 11:45
Send private message

It's probably not as bad as it sounds for most people running trusted software. Having said that, there are other nasties in the readme for this one.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74143 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698700 27-Apr-2021 11:49
Send private message

gzt: It's probably not as bad as it sounds for most people running trusted software. Having said that, there are other nasties in the readme for this one.

 

 

The problem is not running trusted software. It only takes a little bit of social engineering to get someone to click on a link and install some third-party software. Then it's all gone from there.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zeon
3861 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2698717 27-Apr-2021 12:11
Send private message

I seem to recall there were privacy concerns with Mac Big Sur:

 

https://sneak.berlin/20201112/your-computer-isnt-yours/

 

I have held off on upgrading TBH. Will the patch be released for 10.15?




Speedtest 2019-10-14



alasta
5740 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698748 27-Apr-2021 14:11
Send private message

Thanks for the warning - I will update my main laptop when I get home tonight.

 

My friend has my older laptop and I'm not sure how worried I should be about that. She doesn't have admin rights to it, so would this security flaw mean that she could run a potentially harmful downloaded application? Or does the lack of admin rights make that impossible? I don't really want to have to rush down there to run the software update myself, and I'm assuming she won't be able to do it without admin rights.

Behodar
8361 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698749 27-Apr-2021 14:14
Send private message

She could still run something that e.g. deletes files from her home directory.

 

You say it's an older machine; which OS is is currently running? Apparently the issue doesn't affect versions prior to 10.15.

FineWine
2392 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698768 27-Apr-2021 14:50
Send private message

Zeon:

 

I seem to recall there were privacy concerns with Mac Big Sur:

 

https://sneak.berlin/20201112/your-computer-isnt-yours/

 

I have held off on upgrading TBH. Will the patch be released for 10.15?

 

Security Update 2021-002 Catalina this morning bringing it to 10.15.7 Build 19H1030 April 26, 2021




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

alasta
5740 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698778 27-Apr-2021 15:18
Send private message

Behodar:

 

She could still run something that e.g. deletes files from her home directory.

 

You say it's an older machine; which OS is is currently running? Apparently the issue doesn't affect versions prior to 10.15.

 

 

Good question! I originally bought it in 2015 but it has had subsequent software updates.

 

I'll call her tonight and get her to check what version it's on currently. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 