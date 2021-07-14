Geektastic:

@OP - might be silly question but; if you are using a POP account, what server deletion period have you set in Apple Mail ?

On a similar coincidental note concerning Apple macOS 10.15.7 mail:

Twice this week when I woke up my iMac from 10 to 12 hr overnight sleep then go into Mail, when I open an email, new or old, the body of the text is missing.

Quitting mail then restarting again does not work. Restarting my iMac does.

Today I ran: First Aid on my Fusion drive in Safe Mode, then ran Onyx, then rebuilt my mac mail Envelope indexes by deleting previous ones.

How to remove the envelope files from ~/Library/Mail/V7/MailData and drag them to trash

1. Envelope Index

2. Envelope Index-shm

3. Envelope Index-wal

4. Empty your Trash and restart your Mac

5. Then restart Mail and Mail will rebuild your Indexes - Note: this may take some time depending upon size of your Mail Boxes.



We shall see what happens tomorrow morning after the nightly sleep.