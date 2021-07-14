Geektastic:

I have had several instances recently where email has arrived, I have read it, then when I try to find it again it simply does not exist anywhere.
Email is a bit complex on my iMac. I have in daily use Spark Email and Newton. Sometimes Apple Mail. The reason is a bit historic - I used to have Android phones and Apple on the desk. I wanted email programs that would work on both platforms and look the same. Now it is mainly habit as I have iPhone and iMac. Also I have Mac email, Gmail and email from my personal website.
Also I use Sanebox which automatically groups mail into folders before you see it. I have run this for ages.
The vanishing email thing is relatively new - within 12 months or so I would say. Does anyone have any ideas as to why it is happening? Sometimes I have found missing emails in one program that have gone from another but not always.