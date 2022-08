I would suggest TeamViewer here as I've used it for this in the past and it has worked very well. But it has had a few security issues over the past few years (https://www.vice.com/en/article/akdqxk/why-cybersecurity-experts-hate-teamviewer-the-software-used-to-tamper-with-florida-water-supply).

Searching for a teamviewer alternative (https://www.dnsstuff.com/teamviewer-alternatives) would be a good place to start, I haven't needed to do any remote desktop connection recently so can't suggest a good app sorry.