2019 Macbook Pro 13" going to sleep for 10-30 seconds when opened - how to troubleshoot with console logs?
Hi guys, 

 


We have a 2019 13" Macbook Pro running on Mojave that seems to be going back to sleep about 10 seconds after we open the lid. 

 

So we would open the lid to use it, it would function properly for about 5-10 seconds and then it would just turn off, going to sleep. 

 

Battery charge is fine when it does this. 

Can someone please advise which logs I should be looking into when reading the console logs? 

Thanks

 

 

 

*EDIT*: SMC, PRAM and OS all has been freshly zapped and re-installed. Currently running on a 7-day old Apple Mojave installation.

 

 

Have you considered running another version of MacOS or even another OS from an external drive? Thunderbolt / USB 3 external SSD is perfect for this situation but even an old spinning HDD will work, so long as it’s a GPT install. Hold down the Option key at boot, select the external drive, boot it.

This will tell you very quickly whether it’s a Mojave thing in software or a hardware issue. If the problem repeats on non-Mojave OS, it’s a hardware issue. If it’s gone then either upgrade to Catalina or Big Sur, or go back one to High Sierra. Or, you masochist, go hunting through log files.




That’s a pretty good idea.

I have a SSD that can be plugged in via USB3/dongle.

Would that be fast enough?

Hell yes, as I said, even an old spinning HDD extracted from a laptop will do the job. Personally, I use a Samsung T5 portable SSD with several versions installed for this purpose. I do use it often though, otherwise it’s just overkill for something like your one-off requirement. A SATA SSD will be gold for you - quick to set up, fast to boot - you’ll be a lot more certain about the problem inside an hour.




