Hi guys,



We have a 2019 13" Macbook Pro running on Mojave that seems to be going back to sleep about 10 seconds after we open the lid.

So we would open the lid to use it, it would function properly for about 5-10 seconds and then it would just turn off, going to sleep.

Battery charge is fine when it does this.



Can someone please advise which logs I should be looking into when reading the console logs?



Thanks

*EDIT*: SMC, PRAM and OS all has been freshly zapped and re-installed. Currently running on a 7-day old Apple Mojave installation.