When the iPhone 11 benchmarked faster than Intel cpus I new the end is nigh, that they would put their own chips in macs.
So I got a mac to try out.
Feels so natural!
Any recommendations of what settings to change and what to install?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
What do you want to do with it?
Just use it as it is for a while before you start messing around with it.
The only 3rd party app I have on mine is Zoom. Otherwise all the supplied software does everything I need.
Parallels 😎
Hat, coat, I'll shut the door on my way out.
Technofreak:
Parellels 😎
Hat, coat, I'll shut the door on my way out.
It's already on my target. Just ... need .. to find a licence key :)
anyone heard of this ? https://www.nimblesnail.com/
Behodar:
What do you want to do with it?
office, acrobat pro, video editing, watch youtube, surf the net, any built in virtual machines?
office, acrobat pro, video editing, watch youtube, surf the net, any built in virtual machines?
Office - Either use Mac pages or numbers, or buy MS Office apps
Video Editing - Preinstalled iMovie, or download Adobe software
Virtual machines - Parallels
what happens if i plugged my samsung galaxy phone to the mac?
can i plug an external hard drive that i'm using on a windows laptop?
can i plug an external hard drive that i'm using on a windows laptop? - I haven't tried in many years. In the past you could read NTFS but not write. Not sure what the story is these days. I recall you can install apps to write but I never had any luck.
alasta:
Just use it as it is for a while before you start messing around with it.
The only 3rd party app I have on mine is Zoom. Otherwise all the supplied software does everything I need.
i have to agree. just the smoothness of the ergonomics, keyboard, stunning screen, and immersive sound.
and it doesn't make no heat, no fans, not sure if i can say the battery lasts 17 hrs with chrome. might have to transfer all my stuff to safari.
Batman:
can i plug an external hard drive that i'm using on a windows laptop?
If it's NTFS then by default you'll be able to read but not write, although there's third-party software to enable writing. I've never used it.
If practical, reformat the drive using ExFAT. This will make it read/write on both Windows and MacOS.
Nate001:
office, acrobat pro, video editing, watch youtube, surf the net, any built in virtual machines?
Office - Either use Mac pages or numbers, or buy MS Office apps
Video Editing - Preinstalled iMovie, or download Adobe software
Virtual machines - Parallels
Batman: Ok. Will plugging on to both destroy the drive readability? I once plugged in drive/usb stick and after that Windows didn't like it anymore.
Also can I plug my Samsung phone in and transfer files?
You should be bale to just plug and play - file compatibility isn't what it used to be (which is a good thing), but you might want to do a backup just in case...
