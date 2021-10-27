Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
First mac. What to install?
Batman

#290209 27-Oct-2021 19:54
When the iPhone 11 benchmarked faster than Intel cpus I new the end is nigh, that they would put their own chips in macs.

So I got a mac to try out.

Feels so natural!

Any recommendations of what settings to change and what to install?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Behodar
  #2802248 27-Oct-2021 20:20
What do you want to do with it?

alasta
  #2802263 27-Oct-2021 20:49
Just use it as it is for a while before you start messing around with it.

 

The only 3rd party app I have on mine is Zoom. Otherwise all the supplied software does everything I need. 

Technofreak
  #2802272 27-Oct-2021 21:02
Batman: When the iPhone 11 benchmarked faster than Intel cpus I new the end is nigh, that they would put their own chips in macs.

So I got a mac to try out.

Feels so natural!

Any recommendations of what settings to change and what to install?

 

Parallels 😎

 

Hat, coat, I'll shut the door on my way out.




josephhinvest
  #2802273 27-Oct-2021 21:02
VLC is a standard choice for media. However have a look IINA, this has been my preferred media app for last couple of years. I like Magnet for window resizing/snapping also.

Cheers.

Batman

  #2802277 27-Oct-2021 21:10
Technofreak:

 

Batman: When the iPhone 11 benchmarked faster than Intel cpus I new the end is nigh, that they would put their own chips in macs.

So I got a mac to try out.

Feels so natural!

Any recommendations of what settings to change and what to install?

 

Parellels 😎

 

Hat, coat, I'll shut the door on my way out.

 

 

It's already on my target. Just ... need .. to find a licence key :)




Batman

  #2802278 27-Oct-2021 21:13
anyone heard of this ? https://www.nimblesnail.com/

 

 




Batman

  #2802281 27-Oct-2021 21:16
Behodar:

 

What do you want to do with it?

 

 

office, acrobat pro, video editing, watch youtube, surf the net, any built in virtual machines?




Nate001
  #2802282 27-Oct-2021 21:21
office, acrobat pro, video editing, watch youtube, surf the net, any built in virtual machines?

 

 

Office - Either use Mac pages or numbers, or buy MS Office apps

 

Video Editing - Preinstalled iMovie, or download Adobe software

 

Virtual machines - Parallels

Batman

  #2802287 27-Oct-2021 21:42
what happens if i plugged my samsung galaxy phone to the mac?

 

can i plug an external hard drive that i'm using on a windows laptop?




Nate001
  #2802290 27-Oct-2021 21:56
can i plug an external hard drive that i'm using on a windows laptop? - I haven't tried in many years. In the past you could read NTFS but not write. Not sure what the story is these days. I recall you can install apps to write but I never had any luck.

 

 

Batman

  #2802292 27-Oct-2021 22:00
alasta:

 

Just use it as it is for a while before you start messing around with it.

 

The only 3rd party app I have on mine is Zoom. Otherwise all the supplied software does everything I need. 

 

 

i have to agree. just the smoothness of the ergonomics, keyboard, stunning screen, and immersive sound.

 

and it doesn't make no heat, no fans, not sure if i can say the battery lasts 17 hrs with chrome. might have to transfer all my stuff to safari.




Behodar
  #2802384 28-Oct-2021 07:44
Batman:

 

can i plug an external hard drive that i'm using on a windows laptop?

 

 

If it's NTFS then by default you'll be able to read but not write, although there's third-party software to enable writing. I've never used it.

 

If practical, reformat the drive using ExFAT. This will make it read/write on both Windows and MacOS.

Batman

  #2802449 28-Oct-2021 09:14
Ok. Will plugging on to both destroy the drive readability? I once plugged in drive/usb stick and after that Windows didn't like it anymore.

Also can I plug my Samsung phone in and transfer files?




Batman

  #2802451 28-Oct-2021 09:15
Nate001:


office, acrobat pro, video editing, watch youtube, surf the net, any built in virtual machines?



Office - Either use Mac pages or numbers, or buy MS Office apps


Video Editing - Preinstalled iMovie, or download Adobe software


Virtual machines - Parallels



If I buy office apps will it be linked to my mac store so I can take it with me to another mac in the future?




Handsomedan
  #2802522 28-Oct-2021 09:42
Batman: Ok. Will plugging on to both destroy the drive readability? I once plugged in drive/usb stick and after that Windows didn't like it anymore.

Also can I plug my Samsung phone in and transfer files?

 

You should be bale to just plug and play - file compatibility isn't what it used to be (which is a good thing), but you might want to do a backup just in case...




