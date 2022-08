before questioning power usage, it is useful to monitor the energy panel in Activity monitor.

Chrome is known as an energy hog, as is Safari ( to a lesser degree). the more tabs you have open the more energy will be used.

Also every extension, and browser plugin will drain extra battery power, as will user installed plugins and user startup applications (eg temperature monitor software like iStatistica.app (3%energy usage at times).

Updating to the most recent version of MacOS also usually has a positive impact of energy efficiency. (but Monterey is still pretty much in public beta stage - even the release version 12.0.1 as of 6 Dec 2021 has major issues. For some folk doing a full shutdown, startup from cold (not sleep) solves some issues.

Activity Monitor.app in the Utilities Folder may indicate a number of high energy use system applications, some of these like spotlight indexing can be genuine energy hogs initially after software or Mac OS installs/updates. But after they are done, their energy use becomes barely above zero. Leaving your MAcbook, in sleep mode, plugged in overnight, most nights means these processes can occur when you are not relying on battery.

however, leaving your MacBook in sleep mode, not plugged in overnight can run your battery down due to normal and necessary internal automatic housekeeping processes, and mail downloads.

with care you will find you can slightly exceed the Apple specified battery endurance. but not by much. and this requires a certain ruthlessness shutting down every unnecessary application, extension, and usr process.

elimination of every Intel (Rosetta2) app also has a positive impact on energy use.



Part of the trick to max endurance is to ensure that you CPU only uses efficiency cores, and only occasional high power cores. and the minimum of wifi, with bluetooth turned off, and GPU barely used. So pre-downloading videos better than streamed. some ad blockers can reduce Safari energy use, but that is a mixed bag. and closing unused safari tabs every single time.

and turnoff keyboard lighting.

as people using iPhones have discovered, experimenting with different screen illumination levels can have a huge impact. It might be that on your MacBook setting the screen to 49% has a big impact, but no difference at all between 52% and 74%.

also in hot or cold environments battery life will suffer. 18-21º is likely optimal.