I bought the new MacBook (14" base model) thinking it will give superior battery life to my Windows laptop but I'm using about 15%-20% every 2 hours just browsing the net on Safari. not even playing music or watching videos.

the only thing open are safari, finder, email, contacts, App Store. I noticed chrome was open for some reason but it wasn't using it, there are no pages launched.

I don't think it is indexing anything as I've been using it for a few days now (off and on, as I also have a windows laptop).

Do you have to uninstall chrome to get better battery life or is leaving it un-launched ok.

Brightness bang on 50%.

I do have something called SpeakerAmp installed but it's not running at the moment.

Slightly dim display + low power mode are both ticked.