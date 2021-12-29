Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iCloud help - how to see what's stored in / on it
OnceBitten

#293118 29-Dec-2021 22:17
Every time I turn my iPhone or iPad on I get the message 'your icloud storage is almost full' or 'you've used 4.7G of your 5G allowance on iCloud'

 

But to the best of my knowledge I haven't been knowingly storing anything on iCloud. I'm assuming it (iPhone / iPad) is doing it automatically or something?

 

 

 

My question is - how can you actually see what's stored in your iCloud account?

 

I logged into iCloud last night,but I couldn't actually see what was stored in it or how to delete anything that is stored in it

 

I'm sick of getting these messages every time I turn on the iPad / iPhone and don't want to pay $$ to increase my iCloud storage - I'd rather  see what's in there and delete anything I don't need....

 

 

 

any advice would be appreciated

CYaBro
  #2840230 29-Dec-2021 22:43
Probably automatic backups.
Check the iCloud settings on each device and see if iCloud backup is turned on.
You’ll also see a usage graph at the top of that screen that’ll show you what’s using the space.

RunningMan
  #2840477 30-Dec-2021 14:27
On your iPhone go to Settings->Your Name->iCloud

 

You will get a breakdown of what is stored there.

Brumfondl
  #2840565 30-Dec-2021 17:25
Take a look at the following as well:

 

Manage your iCloud storage - Apple Support (NZ)







OnceBitten

  #2840604 30-Dec-2021 22:10
RunningMan:

On your iPhone go to Settings->Your Name->iCloud


You will get a breakdown of what is stored there.



Thanks for that- learnt something new today!

