We are looking at upgrading our MacBook Pro 2012 and I came across someone selling a 2017 MacBook Air on FB marketplace

they said they bought it new in 2017 and said there are no issues with it and they have just upgraded - wanting $500 but willing to negotiate as they want it gone

I know it is more modern that out 2012 MacBook, but would a 2017 model be too old?

We would buy new or newer but our budget doesn't allow sadly