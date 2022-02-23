"So, effectively, Apple's drive is faster than all the others without cache flushes, but it is more than 3 times slower than a lowly SATA SSD at flushing its cache. Even if all you wrote is a couple of sectors. You pay a huge flush penalty if you do *any* writes."
Headline & paragraph above extracted from an interesting Twitter thread. The author - Hector Martin - is the creator of Asahi Linux - Linux for M1-powered Macs.
It's a short but educational read, exposing Apple's obfuscation of performance figures yet again. Check it out here.