Hi All,
I Recently Got A 2020 Macbook Pro With M1 And Realised That I Need To Virtualize Linux And Windows.
I Have Tried Parallels And Just Dont Want To Pay That Much.
Does Anyone Know ANY Software That Is Free And Is Easy To Use?
QEMU is about the only one I can think of. Can't attest to how good it'll work tho.
Parallels doesn't appear expensive - $100/year? Esp being you've just spent, at a guess, $4k on a laptop... and a windows license (not sure how you get ARM windows, maybe MSDN?)
Lima is kinda cool for Linux - https://github.com/lima-vm/lima - and with nerdctl you can basically build a free Docker. Not sure if that fits your needs or not.
Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz
Cyril
CCastaway:
Hi All,
I Recently Got A 2020 Macbook Pro With M1 And Realised That I Need To Virtualize Linux And Windows.
I Have Tried Parallels And Just Dont Want To Pay That Much.
Does Anyone Know ANY Software That Is Free And Is Easy To Use?
UTM is excellent, and it's free - https://mac.getutm.app
SOLVED:
I was able to get a older windows laptop (2017) and dualboot manjaro linux and windows 10.
Thanks for your help everyone!
You get what you pay for in this space. It's worth the cost.
I have used Codeweavers CrosssOver to run various windows apps
I'm currently running Windows 11 ARM on an M1 Pro MBP, and have an application that is x86 that I use frequently, using the Windows 11 Emulation feature. It runs pretty damn well honestly.
I am trialling Parallels, which so far has been head and shoulders above UTM, which is a shame because UTM is free. But the integration, ease of use, and graphics performance of Parallels is, well, unparalleled.
The coherence mode in Parallels is epic, too.
UTM I have found has been hit and miss getting Windows 11 going without using the virtual image that Microsoft provide.
Very interested to hear other options, but its the only free one I am aware of.