Mac OS M1 Macbook Pro VM?
CCastaway

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295517 3-Apr-2022 15:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi All,

 

I Recently Got A 2020 Macbook Pro With M1 And Realised That I Need To Virtualize Linux And Windows.

 

I Have Tried Parallels And Just Dont Want To Pay That Much.

 

Does Anyone Know ANY Software That Is Free And Is Easy To Use?

 

 

nic.wise
244 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2896246 3-Apr-2022 15:44
Send private message quote this post

QEMU is about the only one I can think of. Can't attest to how good it'll work tho.

 

Parallels doesn't appear expensive - $100/year? Esp being you've just spent, at a guess, $4k on a laptop... and a windows license (not sure how you get ARM windows, maybe MSDN?)

 

Lima is kinda cool for Linux - https://github.com/lima-vm/lima - and with nerdctl you can basically build a free Docker. Not sure if that fits your needs or not.




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

cyril7
8732 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896249 3-Apr-2022 15:49
Send private message quote this post

Hi, Mulitpass purhaps

 

Cyril

darylblake
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2896262 3-Apr-2022 16:14
Send private message quote this post

CCastaway:

 

Hi All,

 

I Recently Got A 2020 Macbook Pro With M1 And Realised That I Need To Virtualize Linux And Windows.

 

I Have Tried Parallels And Just Dont Want To Pay That Much.

 

Does Anyone Know ANY Software That Is Free And Is Easy To Use?

 

 

 



I would say parallels is the best support for windows. I have a M1 Pro but don't have Parallels. 

I personally just run MAC OS Natively and run a VPN to a vmware ESX Host that runs either Windows. And Linux depending on my requirements. I get the best of all 3. 

I generally don't tend to use Linux from the GUI. So SSH is fine. And I use RDP for Windows where necessary.

 

 



Jiriteach
728 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2896287 3-Apr-2022 17:40
Send private message quote this post

I’ve been using Parallels on the M1 since just after they were released and when Parallels released the Tech Preview. Works really well and pretty much the only option available.

Can run ARM versions well. Windows is smooth but limited since it’s the ARM version.

Peppery
889 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2896423 3-Apr-2022 20:40
Send private message quote this post

UTM is excellent, and it's free - https://mac.getutm.app

CCastaway

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899042 9-Apr-2022 13:53
Send private message quote this post

SOLVED:

 

I was able to get a older windows laptop (2017) and dualboot manjaro linux and windows 10.

 

Thanks for your help everyone!

gehenna
7351 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899047 9-Apr-2022 14:13
Send private message quote this post

You get what you pay for in this space.  It's worth the cost. 



sir1963
1434 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899176 9-Apr-2022 19:54
Send private message quote this post

I have used Codeweavers CrosssOver to run various windows apps

 

 

 

https://www.codeweavers.com

 

 

 

 

Aaroona
3065 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905129 21-Apr-2022 22:24
Send private message quote this post

I'm currently running Windows 11 ARM on an M1 Pro MBP, and have an application that is x86 that I use frequently, using the Windows 11 Emulation feature. It runs pretty damn well honestly. 

 

I am trialling Parallels, which so far has been head and shoulders above UTM, which is a shame because UTM is free. But the integration, ease of use, and graphics performance of Parallels is, well, unparalleled. 

 

The coherence mode in Parallels is epic, too.

 

 

 

UTM I have found has been hit and miss getting Windows 11 going without using the virtual image that Microsoft provide. 

 

Very interested to hear other options, but its the only free one I am aware of.

