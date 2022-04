I'm running the latest version of Mac OS Monterey on my Mac Mini M1 16GB RAM with 512 GB drive. I keep getting this message asking me to face quit apps that sometimes are using only about 1GB of space due to "your system has run out of application memory". Its done this right now as I type with only Safari, mail and finder open.

My hard drive has 150GB of usable space. This is driving me nuts. Any idea of how to fix this?