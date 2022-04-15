A while ago I had a bunch of files airdropped to me, which were all photos and videos. Approx. 700 odd.

For whatever reason, they transferred and saved to my phone as '.photosasset' files, which appear to be a bundled file which contain two meta data files, and a video + photo file (live photo)

iPhoto will not import this file and says it's unsupported. I also can't open it on my iPhone or any other devices... not sure what I can do here, as the video and picture files inside have the metadata stripped off them and stored in the individual file.

Has anyone encountered this before? How did you resolve it?