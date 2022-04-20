Yes... this is one of "those" threads.

I am wanting to get some opinions from people with direct experience in using the M1 Pro/M1's with 16GB of ram, and how they are find it holds up.

I have bought a MBP with 16GB, and have found that I can quite easily swallow up the ram and start paging with just using Chrome and a couple of other apps open. I don't ever recall MacOS being so hungry, even with no apps open.

Has anyone here regretted purchasing the 16GB? or bought the 32GB and realised you could have saved the money?

I do run a couple of VM's now and then, one being Windows as I have a couple of Windows only apps. But the VM isn't running all the time. The other being Ubuntu etc. just for testing, but again, not running all the time.

The machine doesn't appear to slow down much, if at all, while paging with the 2-3GB, but unsure what this will be like over time.