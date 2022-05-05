Did not know quite where to put this but as it mainly all about Apple:

To celebrate Star Wars Day Apple has released a video from Skywalker Sound, a division of Lucasfilm.

To manufacture all those infamous film sounds from films such as; Star Wars series, Jurassic Park series, Indiana Jones series etc, Skywalker Sound uses 130 Mac Pro racks, 50 iMac, 50 MacBook Pro, and 50 Mac mini computers running Pro Tools, plus iPads & iPhones, all of which remotely connect to a central machine room. They now have close to ¾ million sound effects in their library.