iPhoto resets cursor location to bottom left corner and temporarily freezes
#295944 7-May-2022 15:54
I've started having this really weird issue whereby when I open iPhoto, or have it operating and opening photos when my laptop is not connected to a dock and external screens, the mouse cursor jumps to the bottom left hand corner of the screen, and freezes for about 10 seconds or so. After which I can then move the mouse again.

 

But it continues to happen opening subsequent items, too. 

 

It only seems to occur when I am using iPhoto but no other application yet from my experience.

 

 

 

Has anyone else experienced this?

 

 

 

Macbook Pro 14, M1 Pro

 

 

  #2912130 10-May-2022 08:48
After a few frustrating hours of troubleshooting, the issue has been identified. It appears to be a bug in Mac OS.

 

It turned out to be all HDR content being played on an HDR screen that had an issue.

 

 

 

If the option "use scroll gesture with modifier keys to zoom" is ticked, it causes this HDR issue to present itself.
Apple weren't particularly keen on doing much with that info, but it very much is a bug.

The moment this is turned off, HDR functions correctly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kind of annoying because the zoom feature is useful now and then, but I can easily live without it to be able to play content or use Photos again.

 

Just posting here in case anyone else runs into the same issue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

