After a few frustrating hours of troubleshooting, the issue has been identified. It appears to be a bug in Mac OS.

It turned out to be all HDR content being played on an HDR screen that had an issue.

If the option "use scroll gesture with modifier keys to zoom" is ticked, it causes this HDR issue to present itself.

Apple weren't particularly keen on doing much with that info, but it very much is a bug.



The moment this is turned off, HDR functions correctly.

Kind of annoying because the zoom feature is useful now and then, but I can easily live without it to be able to play content or use Photos again.

Just posting here in case anyone else runs into the same issue.