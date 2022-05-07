I've started having this really weird issue whereby when I open iPhoto, or have it operating and opening photos when my laptop is not connected to a dock and external screens, the mouse cursor jumps to the bottom left hand corner of the screen, and freezes for about 10 seconds or so. After which I can then move the mouse again.
But it continues to happen opening subsequent items, too.
It only seems to occur when I am using iPhoto but no other application yet from my experience.
Has anyone else experienced this?
Macbook Pro 14, M1 Pro