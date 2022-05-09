Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac Studio - Additional Displays
#295962 9-May-2022 14:43
Hey all.

So basically I am considering replacing my last Windows PC with a Mac Studio given I use Apple for literally everything else. The only problem I have is the fact I have 3 monitors (1x Ultrawide + 2x 1080p monitors) so am needing a way to convert Thunderbolt to either Displayport (preferred) or DVI in an elegant way. The other problem is I really don't want to use Displaylink to do this task and instead do want something that'll give me the best graphical performance.

 

Any ideas on what I need here to do this task without breaking the bank? Cheers!




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

  #2911926 9-May-2022 14:49
Looks like all the ports in the Mac Studio are Thunderbolt: https://support.apple.com/en-au/guide/mac-studio/apdb8aa4c9cb/mac

 

So you can just get the cheap USB-C to DP adapters like this one: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABUNI0072/Unitek-V1409A-2m-4K-USB-C-to-DisplayPort-12-Cable

 

 

  #2911931 9-May-2022 15:22
aseni:

 

Looks like all the ports in the Mac Studio are Thunderbolt: https://support.apple.com/en-au/guide/mac-studio/apdb8aa4c9cb/mac

 

 

Pretty sure the Mac studio also has an HDMI port... 

 

What are the input/outputs on the monitors.... will they allow daisy chain?

  #2911933 9-May-2022 15:35
It looks simpler than I thought it was - I was honestly thinking a $300 dock will be the solution.

 

My monitors all have HDMI / Displayport & DVI but no Thunderbolt. There is no need for me to replace the monitors as for my use they're perfect. So essentially I'll be looking at having 1 monitor on HDMI and the others using dongles.

 

It'll be great if there was a way of using a single Thunderbolt port for all 3 monitors without graphical limitations though - so am still open to that as that may set the path to me going the laptop route instead (replacing my M1 MacBook).




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



  #2911935 9-May-2022 15:43
Can you not daisy-chain the monitors and have a single Thunderbolt/USB-C to HDMI for the main monitor from the Mac?  




Handsome Dan
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

  #2911938 9-May-2022 15:50
They're not that advanced I'm afraid. No daisy chaining.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

  #2911939 9-May-2022 15:50
You'd need a monitor that's capable of Daisychaining which I'm guessing is off the table here

 

For my M1 Mini, I'm using the built in HDMI port and a USB-C to DisplayPort adapter. The cheap USB-C adapter I'm using has a passthrough port on it, so I don't feel like I'm entirely wasting a port.

  #2912087 9-May-2022 23:00
Thanks all! Appears it is rather simple to switch entirely! I'm actually looking forward to it.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



  #2912088 9-May-2022 23:27
You can actually connect up to 4 x 6K monitors to the Thunderbolt ports on the back, and a 4K screen to the HDMI. So you should be all set.

 

Will be upgrading to a MacBook Pro M1 Max myself and already have set up the screens ready to work dual screen + the 16" display. So almost at your 3X display setup ;)

 

Really too bad that you can't daisy-chain the monitors. But you should be able to use display port to USB-C cables I would think, based on the Apple support pages.

