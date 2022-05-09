Hey all.



So basically I am considering replacing my last Windows PC with a Mac Studio given I use Apple for literally everything else. The only problem I have is the fact I have 3 monitors (1x Ultrawide + 2x 1080p monitors) so am needing a way to convert Thunderbolt to either Displayport (preferred) or DVI in an elegant way. The other problem is I really don't want to use Displaylink to do this task and instead do want something that'll give me the best graphical performance.

Any ideas on what I need here to do this task without breaking the bank? Cheers!