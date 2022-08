I did this exercise with my old iPhone 7 to get a new battery.

I rang around (Tauranga/Mt) and got verbal quotes. One of those quotes was from the local authorised Apple repairer.

Refer here to my post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=76&topicId=288910

Here are the salient points of this research.

On doing a phone around of six dealers in Tauranga, I noticed that replacement new batteries range from $55 to $150, with repair time between 30 minutes and 4 hours.

I then had an interesting chat to Apple on line, they quoted $85 via their Authorised Apple Dealer in Tauranga. Now that very same dealer had just quoted me $129 and it would take 3-4 hours due to all the pre & post replacement testing processes.

Of course the cheapest places I am very suspicious of the quality of the battery (non authorised/approved) whilst the most expensive is just a rip off.

So the moral of my story is; Get yourself an Apple ID and go through the Apple repair site and make a booking with your local Authorised Repairer. Yes it will take longer but it will probably cost less. You are also covered by Apple repair guarantee.