Hello everyone, I have a problem, I am trying to access my External Hard Drive, but it's lagging, it will only show the loading screen, nothing else.

This has only started happening the past 3-4 days and I have no idea why!

Is there any way that I can try gain access to my files?

I will attach a couple of screenshots



When I have plugged my External Hard Drive in

Loading screen





Thank you!

(also I'm using a MacBook M1 Chip)