So I have a 2012 iMac that I got for not much money and I'm thinking an SSD and some RAM might make a difference to is general speed and longevity of use I know I will need to cut through the mounting tape to take it apart so will need replacement tape to secure the screen face back on. Also I will need a thermal sensor when I replace the HDD but I don't know the next place to get one that will work with this model may need a drive cradle for a 2.5 SSD as well which I am sure I can source just wanting opinions on where to get the other stuff the best SSD to use etc and any other helpful info. TIA