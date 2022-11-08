Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Macintosh HD not mounted
krispienz

#302230 8-Nov-2022 18:38
Did a disk repair through recovery in disk utility (cmd+R). Now it gets stuck on apple logo progress bar and then shuts down. Now Recovery/Disk Utility shows Macintosh HD as unmounted. Even fsck cannot verify and repair disk. Any advice appreciated.

Behodar
  #2993640 8-Nov-2022 19:15
Boot into recovery then open Terminal and post the output of "diskutil list" (it might be easiest to use a camera if you don't want to faff around with saving the output to an external drive).

 

You might also want to try booting with Cmd-V to get diagnostic info.

