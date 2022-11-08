Did a disk repair through recovery in disk utility (cmd+R). Now it gets stuck on apple logo progress bar and then shuts down. Now Recovery/Disk Utility shows Macintosh HD as unmounted. Even fsck cannot verify and repair disk. Any advice appreciated.
Boot into recovery then open Terminal and post the output of "diskutil list" (it might be easiest to use a camera if you don't want to faff around with saving the output to an external drive).
You might also want to try booting with Cmd-V to get diagnostic info.