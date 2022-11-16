Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS
MacOS Ventura WiFi network order
RunningMan

7201 posts

Uber Geek


#302349 16-Nov-2022 15:14


Is anyone aware of a way to change the priority of WiFi networks under Ventura? Under previous versions you could change the order of preferred networks, but Ventura seems to be alphabetical only.

gehenna
7475 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2997134 16-Nov-2022 15:23


Yeah used to be able to drag and drop right?  Strange that they'd deprecate a feature as useful as that.  Not so strange if they moved it to another place to the same thing.

RunningMan

7201 posts

Uber Geek


  #2997138 16-Nov-2022 15:42


Yeah you could just drag to change order. If you have a device with say 20 known networks it can take 10 or more seconds to connect to wifi if it near the end of the alphabet. Used to be able to drag common netorks to the top. If it's in a new place, I haven't found it yet.

