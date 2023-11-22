ok so obviously somehow on our iPads / iPhones it's been backing up to icloud and now every time I turn on the iPad i get the meessage that icloud is full and the iPad hasn't been backed up for 100 odd says or something.

I cannot see where on the iPhone (8) or iPad how / where it was being backed up or how to change it... it just says icloud storage full and if I click on it, it gives me the option to upgrade to icloud + ..... at a cost

if I plug the iPhone / iPad into the macbook pro to 'sync' will it automatically back up to the macbook - or will I have to manually change where it is backed up to? (and if so - how?)

any advice would be appreciated thanks