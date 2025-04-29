Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Got given a 2012 Macbook Pro, and in my wisdom thought Id give it a fresh start by reinstalling the OS.

 

But no.... hit a snag.

 

So, need a Mac guru to assist please :) My Google fu keeps leading me down dead ends..........

 

Mac is connected via ethernet - first time around, it appeared to download the OS. 

 

Then gave me this screen.... hooray I thought.

 

 

But then gave me this screen.

 

 

When I get into the Disk Utility I get this.

 

 

 

 

Can someone point me in the right direction please ? :) Like to get this thing going......

 

TIA

 

 




Just recently restored a early 2011 MBP.

 

 

 

Lion doesn't work outright because it doesn't exist in the recovery server (but you can still manually download it).

 

 

 

High Sierra (probably the latest) also doesn't work because it's broken!

 

 

 

I had to do the following:

 

Break the Apple EULA by installing it on unsupported hardware (aka a proxmox VM).

 

Use opencore to download, patch and boot my target Mac with Sequoia (the absolute latest and it runs for the most part well, minus hardware acceleration).

 

It taking over a few hours to build the open core boot install because I used a 2.5 inch external HDD.

 

 

 

Good look Gav. ;)




Do you have a bootable OS now, or have you already wiped it?

Sierra/High Sierra can be fixed using the instructions at https://mrmacintosh.com/fixed-an-error-occurred-while-preparing-the-installation-macos-sierra-recovery-error/#more-8144 - I went through this with my old Macbook that I had wiped clean a while back to debug something for a family member.

 

Similar process might work for an older version of macOS?

