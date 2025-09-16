macOS Tahoe 26 has arrived today. This is a huge update and UI change. I personally am going to hang off updating till the first or second minor release.
macOS Tahoe 26 for a look at all the changes and new things.
Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.
I did the "full send" on my work MacBook and I already hate it.
The menu bars have an inconsistent shade between the laptop's display and the extended displays.
Also I really do not like how maximized (but not full screen) windows have a curve...
And tinted icons are not consistent...
Downloading now
Forgot to add in original post that I have been following all the beta's on reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/MacOSBeta/
