ForumsMac OSmacOS Tahoe 26 has arrived
#322725 16-Sep-2025 15:44
macOS Tahoe 26 has arrived today. This is a huge update and UI change. I personally am going to hang off updating till the first or second minor release.

 

macOS Tahoe 26 for a look at all the changes and new things.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3415411 16-Sep-2025 15:51
I did the "full send" on my work MacBook and I already hate it.

 

The menu bars have an inconsistent shade between the laptop's display and the extended displays.

 

Also I really do not like how maximized (but not full screen) windows have a curve... 

 

And tinted icons are not consistent... 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



  #3415412 16-Sep-2025 15:56
Downloading now

  #3415425 16-Sep-2025 16:34
Forgot to add in original post that I have been following all the beta's on reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/MacOSBeta/




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

