ok so I've got an iPad that we bought about 6? years ago 2nd hand.

We bought it for my wife and I had the old one that was about 10+ years old, and when that packed up we bought a new one for wife and I inherited this old one.

while using it tonight the screen suddenly went blank.... then the white screen came on with the black apple logo, then it went blank again, came on with the black apple logo... and it's been doing that ever since

I've tried pressing the on / off button, home button and volume buttons in various random sequences, but it just keeps doing the above

I've not had an issue with the iPad before

I have a feeling the iPad is on it's way to iPad heaven

Does anyone know why the iPad is doing this?

edited to add - the iPad screen stayed blank and I pressed the home key and it asked for my pin, then everything came up as normal and the iPad appears to be working - weird??