For the last month or so I have had a weird issue on my m2 MacBook Air where NZherald.co.nz just will not load properly on Safari. It loads the top half of the page but the rest is blank (although I think it has loaded but not rendered).

I've tried everything I can think of - clearing caches, giving full website permissions, turning off blockers, completely rebooting, setting the instance to pretend its edge rather than safari in the developer settings. Nothing works.

Oddly, the site is working fine in edge and brave, and on all my other apple devices.

Anyone else seen something similar or have any suggestions?