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ForumsMac OSdoes my mac secretly change my typed words?
Batman

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#324579 30-Apr-2026 17:03
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went from Samsung and Windows to iPhone and Mac and suddenly i'm making many times more typos - really unusual ones

 

i have a feeling Apple is secretly changing my typed words

 

anyone have this issue?

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MikeB4
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  #3485830 30-Apr-2026 17:24
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Definitely experience (d) on the iPhone with iOS26. Still use iMac and MacBook but don't really experience it on those devices. The poor typing on the iPhone was one of the reasons I am using Android (Nothing Phone) as my primary phone




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.



Behodar
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  #3485834 30-Apr-2026 17:28
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Look in System Settings under Keyboard. Click Edit next to Input Sources and see whether things like "Correct spelling automatically" are turned on.

boosacnoodle
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  #3485841 30-Apr-2026 18:27
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It wasn't always this bad - used to be excellent, actually - but is now quite bad in iOS 26.

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