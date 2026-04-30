went from Samsung and Windows to iPhone and Mac and suddenly i'm making many times more typos - really unusual ones
i have a feeling Apple is secretly changing my typed words
anyone have this issue?
Definitely experience (d) on the iPhone with iOS26. Still use iMac and MacBook but don't really experience it on those devices. The poor typing on the iPhone was one of the reasons I am using Android (Nothing Phone) as my primary phone
Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.
Look in System Settings under Keyboard. Click Edit next to Input Sources and see whether things like "Correct spelling automatically" are turned on.
It wasn't always this bad - used to be excellent, actually - but is now quite bad in iOS 26.
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