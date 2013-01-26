Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What concert did you attend and how was it?
networkn

Networkn
30022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#113749 26-Jan-2013 23:43
Send private message quote this post

Hi There!

I have started a few of these threads and they seem quite popular so I thought I'd add concerts as I see a reasonable number of them.

Tonight I went to Cliff Richard - Rocking and Reelin. It was fantastic. I believe anyone who enjoyed music of any era could have had a great time tonight. He looks amazing and sounds very very good as well, for someone who is 72 years old (looks 50). I grew up to his music of the 80's and 90's so I bought tickets to this concert assuming it would be a best of hits type concert, and when I read the info on the concert afterward, I wasn't sure about it, as I am not really into 60's and 70's music. In the end he played a good cross section and I was really happy. Also I found the stuff he sang from the earlier catalog was really pretty good, and he did some samples from his upcoming rock and roll album which I may buy now. There wasn't anything he sang I didn't like.

He was sonically excellent except for a couple of notes he missed in 2 songs, but the rest of the time I couldn't fault him. He is charming and engaged the audience nicely. A real Gentleman. We were the youngest couple in our section (row 6 which was the perfect spot) that I could see by at least 15 years. His band and backup singers were really very good indeed and they seem to like Cliff as well, the female singer had a really amazing voice. their Duet of Suddenly was something. 

Favourite song of the night was easily "Ocean Deep", but he did "Wired for Sound" and "Some People" too which was great.

I'd give this a 9/10 and one of the best I've attended of it's type easily. If you are in Wellington or Christchurch and have ANY Inclination, grab a ticket, I am sure you will consider it worthwhile.

nate
6468 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #751507 27-Jan-2013 15:44
Send private message quote this post

It's a real shame when you hear one of the more current artists on a track, and hear them live and they are awful.  It's like Photoshop for audio, and you feel cheated.

 
 
 
 

networkn

Networkn
30022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #751514 27-Jan-2013 15:58
Send private message quote this post

nate: It's a real shame when you hear one of the more current artists on a track, and hear them live and they are awful.  It's like Photoshop for audio, and you feel cheated.



Yup I have been a couple of concerts like that, but mostly I have been pretty fortunate.

LittleGold
22 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #751546 27-Jan-2013 17:23
Send private message quote this post

Best concert I think I ever attended was Leonard Cohen last time he was in Wellington. A truly seasoned performer.

Absolutely agree with comments above about the disappointment of hearing some people live, it's what often makes me hesitant to buy concert tickets.



keewee01
1730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #751810 28-Jan-2013 10:20
Send private message quote this post

We went to Elton John when he was down in Dunedin earlier last year and it was a complete disappointment. The venue was the Forsyth Barr stadium and it was shiit acoustics from where we were, shiit sound system, shiit organisation of the venue (waiting 30 mins in a queue just to get a drink) and Elton wasn't quite at his best (IMO).

We'd been to see him at the Cake Tin (Wellington) in 2006 and that concert was 1000% better. Everything in every respect was better.

networkn

Networkn
30022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #751819 28-Jan-2013 10:32
Send private message quote this post

keewee01: We went to Elton John when he was down in Dunedin earlier last year and it was a complete disappointment. The venue was the Forsyth Barr stadium and it was shiit acoustics from where we were, shiit sound system, shiit organisation of the venue (waiting 30 mins in a queue just to get a drink) and Elton wasn't quite at his best (IMO).

We'd been to see him at the Cake Tin (Wellington) in 2006 and that concert was 1000% better. Everything in every respect was better.



I am really sorry to hear you didn't enjoy that, I wasn't at that one, but I have seen him 3 times now, and each time was sublime, he is one of my favourite live artists and behind Celine Dion probably the best concert I have been to. The best I saw him, was in the persisting rain in the FREEZING cold in Palmerston North. He himself said in 30 years of performing it was the coldest he had ever been on stage but he still did two hours, including a 12 minute long extended edition of Rocket man which to this day remembering gives me chills. I also was at the 2006 Cake Tin (Also damn cold) where he was awesome too.

John Farnham is unbelievable in concert too. Really flawless voice, interacts with the crowd. 

Poll
340 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #751832 28-Jan-2013 10:38
Send private message quote this post

One of the best recent concerts I've been to was Steel Panther in Brisbane in October last year.
Those boys were hilarious and very talented, the Guitar solo where he played riffs from all the great metal songs throughout time while walking up to the drum kit to add the beat with his foot (The rest of the band were off stage for a costume change, it is hair metal after all.) on the kick drum was a gem in a concert filled with great songs.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76194 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #751841 28-Jan-2013 10:45
Send private message quote this post

I had a couple of very good concerts I've attended:

- B. B. King in Sao Paulo, back in 1996
- Paul Mccartney at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas in 2011

Paul Mccartney was probably the best concert I've seen.

Saw Cliff Richards at Mission Concert in HB (I think it was 2010) and it was a total disappointment.





gehenna
7922 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #751852 28-Jan-2013 11:05
Send private message quote this post

LittleGold: Best concert I think I ever attended was Leonard Cohen last time he was in Wellington. A truly seasoned performer.


Yep I'd agree with that :)

Some of my best were Nine Inch Nails at BDO 2000 and Vector (2010?), RHCP at BDO 2000, Faith No More in Wellington in about 1998ish, Foo Fighters at the Town Hall in Wellington in 1998ish, and the stand-out for biggest surprise concert that I didn't know anything about but loved was Jurassic 5 - they are awesome!

networkn

Networkn
30022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #751862 28-Jan-2013 11:20
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:
LittleGold: Best concert I think I ever attended was Leonard Cohen last time he was in Wellington. A truly seasoned performer.


Yep I'd agree with that :)

Some of my best were Nine Inch Nails at BDO 2000 and Vector (2010?), RHCP at BDO 2000, Faith No More in Wellington in about 1998ish, Foo Fighters at the Town Hall in Wellington in 1998ish, and the stand-out for biggest surprise concert that I didn't know anything about but loved was Jurassic 5 - they are awesome!




Biggest surprise was Dido who I thought would sit on a barstool and croon, but in fact rocked the place with two full drum kits in a tiny little space. She was funny and the heavier versions of her songs were just excellent. Biggest Disappointment was Sarah McLachlan followed by the Corrs. I really enjoyed Bryan Adams, but am not loving his unplugged stuff as much, so will likely skip his upcoming smaller venue concert.

lxsw20
3170 posts

Uber Geek


  #751881 28-Jan-2013 11:35
Send private message quote this post

I really enjoyed the Elton John concert in Dunedin. I was half way along the main stand. I understand some people near the back had problems with the sound quality, we certainly didn't. The strong winds that night didn't really help mind you.

Good to hear Cliff can still go off, he was a bit of a disappointment at the Queens jubilee gig.

Went to Pearl Jam a few years ago at the old AMI stadium, that was fantastic.

vexxxboy
4079 posts

Uber Geek


  #751885 28-Jan-2013 11:39
Send private message quote this post

The Angels at the powerstation in the 80's sometime, man was it loud but they were so tight and Doc Neeson had broken his ankle so he did the whole concert from a Barber chair, it was when Bob Spencer was with them, great guitarist.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

networkn

Networkn
30022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #751897 28-Jan-2013 11:51
Send private message quote this post

lxsw20: I really enjoyed the Elton John concert in Dunedin. I was half way along the main stand. I understand some people near the back had problems with the sound quality, we certainly didn't. The strong winds that night didn't really help mind you.

Good to hear Cliff can still go off, he was a bit of a disappointment at the Queens jubilee gig.

Went to Pearl Jam a few years ago at the old AMI stadium, that was fantastic.


I had really looked forward to the PJ Album, but I left 5 minutes in after for about the 9th time I had been nearly knocked over from behind from a group of very drunk clouts in the stands, then beer spilt on me twice and I saw no let up (In fact evidence from the 30 minutes I was in my seat indicated it would get worse). I wasn't really very happy, but sitting in beer soaked clothes when you don't drink didn't seem worth it. 

floydbloke
3148 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #751932 28-Jan-2013 12:29
Send private message quote this post

Best: Pink Floyd – Paris 1989

Most spectacular:  Roger Waters  - The Wall live in Berlin

Biggest line-up:  Knebworth 1990 - Pink Floyd, Cliff Richard & The Shadows, Tears for Fears, Eric Clapton, Dire Straits, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ray Cooper, Robert Plant (with guest Jimmy Page), Status Quo and Phil Collins with Genesis.

Pleasantly surprised – Gloria Estefan

Worth mentioning:  Roger Hodgson – Wellington Town Hall,  Rod Stewart – Vector Arena

Worst: Bruce Springsteen – Wembley Arena (yes really, it was a dreadful show)




Isn't it crazy that there are twice as many hydrogen atoms in a water molecule than there are stars in our solar system.

keewee01
1730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #751946 28-Jan-2013 12:47
Send private message quote this post

networkn:
lxsw20: I really enjoyed the Elton John concert in Dunedin. I was half way along the main stand. I understand some people near the back had problems with the sound quality, we certainly didn't. The strong winds that night didn't really help mind you.

Good to hear Cliff can still go off, he was a bit of a disappointment at the Queens jubilee gig.

Went to Pearl Jam a few years ago at the old AMI stadium, that was fantastic.


I had really looked forward to the PJ Album, but I left 5 minutes in after for about the 9th time I had been nearly knocked over from behind from a group of very drunk clouts in the stands, then beer spilt on me twice and I saw no let up (In fact evidence from the 30 minutes I was in my seat indicated it would get worse). I wasn't really very happy, but sitting in beer soaked clothes when you don't drink didn't seem worth it. 


That REALLY sucks!! You left, when what should have happened was the clouts get kicked out.

networkn

Networkn
30022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #751954 28-Jan-2013 13:00
Send private message quote this post

keewee01:
networkn:
lxsw20: I really enjoyed the Elton John concert in Dunedin. I was half way along the main stand. I understand some people near the back had problems with the sound quality, we certainly didn't. The strong winds that night didn't really help mind you.

Good to hear Cliff can still go off, he was a bit of a disappointment at the Queens jubilee gig.

Went to Pearl Jam a few years ago at the old AMI stadium, that was fantastic.


I had really looked forward to the PJ Album, but I left 5 minutes in after for about the 9th time I had been nearly knocked over from behind from a group of very drunk clouts in the stands, then beer spilt on me twice and I saw no let up (In fact evidence from the 30 minutes I was in my seat indicated it would get worse). I wasn't really very happy, but sitting in beer soaked clothes when you don't drink didn't seem worth it. 


That REALLY sucks!! You left, when what should have happened was the clouts get kicked out.


Yah I know, but to be honest the entire section was acting like louts and they looked like they were having fun, so I was outnumbered about 50-1, and once the beer was on me, I just wanted to get home and take a shower. It was my choice to leave, and I could have also complained, but at the end of the day, if it was just 1-2 I would have said something, but it seemed like "that sort of crowd" and I was the odd one out.

