Hi There!



I have started a few of these threads and they seem quite popular so I thought I'd add concerts as I see a reasonable number of them.



Tonight I went to Cliff Richard - Rocking and Reelin. It was fantastic. I believe anyone who enjoyed music of any era could have had a great time tonight. He looks amazing and sounds very very good as well, for someone who is 72 years old (looks 50). I grew up to his music of the 80's and 90's so I bought tickets to this concert assuming it would be a best of hits type concert, and when I read the info on the concert afterward, I wasn't sure about it, as I am not really into 60's and 70's music. In the end he played a good cross section and I was really happy. Also I found the stuff he sang from the earlier catalog was really pretty good, and he did some samples from his upcoming rock and roll album which I may buy now. There wasn't anything he sang I didn't like.



He was sonically excellent except for a couple of notes he missed in 2 songs, but the rest of the time I couldn't fault him. He is charming and engaged the audience nicely. A real Gentleman. We were the youngest couple in our section (row 6 which was the perfect spot) that I could see by at least 15 years. His band and backup singers were really very good indeed and they seem to like Cliff as well, the female singer had a really amazing voice. their Duet of Suddenly was something.



Favourite song of the night was easily "Ocean Deep", but he did "Wired for Sound" and "Some People" too which was great.



I'd give this a 9/10 and one of the best I've attended of it's type easily. If you are in Wellington or Christchurch and have ANY Inclination, grab a ticket, I am sure you will consider it worthwhile.





