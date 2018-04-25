Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicKim Dotcom - the gift that keeps on giving
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18690 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#233630 25-Apr-2018 11:22
Send private message

I was going to add this to an existing thread, but it has been locked. I think it is newsworthy to mention that Dotcom is now living it up in Queenstown. It is hard not to admire his durability.




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2002150 25-Apr-2018 11:34
Send private message

Worthy of a link to KDC's tweet:

 



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2002164 25-Apr-2018 12:03
Send private message

Who is he? laughing

Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2002167 25-Apr-2018 12:08
Send private message

The faster he is removed from NZ the better

Linux



Rikkitic

Awrrr
18690 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2002196 25-Apr-2018 12:14
Send private message

They haven't had much luck with that so far. I imagine he will be applying for his NZ pension one day, just to rub it in.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Yabanize
2350 posts

Uber Geek


  #2002325 25-Apr-2018 14:53
Send private message

Linux: The faster he is removed from NZ the better

Linux

 

Good luck with that...

GeoffisPure
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2002326 25-Apr-2018 14:55
Send private message

Linux: The faster he is removed from NZ the better

Linux

 

 

 

I truly don't understand the hate for this man.  I'd dare say he's contributed more to the NZ economy than you have?

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18690 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2002329 25-Apr-2018 14:59
Send private message

Is it worth mentioning again that if NZ authorities had followed correct procedures instead of acting like dickheads by trying to impress the Americans Dotcom would be long gone by now?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79418 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2002334 25-Apr-2018 15:11
Send private message

@Rikkitic: ...an existing thread, but it has been locked.

 

 

You can always click the "Unlock request" button and someone will unlock an old thread for you to post.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18690 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2002336 25-Apr-2018 15:14
Send private message

OK. It was late and I wasn't sure how long that would take. I will do it that way next time.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

loceff13
1067 posts

Uber Geek


  #2002337 25-Apr-2018 15:15
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

Is it worth mentioning again that if NZ authorities had followed correct procedures instead of acting like dickheads by trying to impress the Americans Dotcom would be long gone by now?

 

 

 

 

If they had just gone after him on fraud charges he would be long gone.

quickymart
14037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2002383 25-Apr-2018 15:51
Send private message

My stepbrother reckons he's never worked an honest day in his life.

mm1352000
1149 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2002504 25-Apr-2018 20:36
Send private message

GeoffisPure: I truly don't understand the hate for this man.

 

Nor do I.

 

 

 

I do not wish to be a member of a community that tolerates or participates in throwing [thinly veiled] insults at people; especially people who aren't present to defend themselves.

 

 

 

@freitasm

 

In reference to the FUG: what constitutes "abuse"?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79418 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2002505 25-Apr-2018 20:39
Send private message

@mm1352000:

 

@freitasm In reference to the FUG: what constitutes "abuse"?

 

 

What I've seen here so far is opinion. When people start abusing you will know - they're banned, most of the times without warning. Name calling, defamation, etc are examples.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

frankv
5681 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2002506 25-Apr-2018 20:45
Send private message

... and gotta love that he's been sticking it to the equally odious, equally greedy, equally disgusting, equally hedonistic, equally wasteful members of RIAA & MPAA.

 

 

blakamin
4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2002510 25-Apr-2018 20:51
Send private message

mm1352000:

 

GeoffisPure: I truly don't understand the hate for this man.

 

Nor do I.

 

I do not wish to be a member of a community that tolerates or participates in throwing [thinly veiled] insults at people; especially people who aren't present to defend themselves.

 

 

 

 

I'd rather a community that called a spade a spade than one that was full of kim dot coms.

 

 

 

Crime, crime, more crime...

 

 

 

 

 

Next you'll tell me Trump is an awesome person.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 