I was going to add this to an existing thread, but it has been locked. I think it is newsworthy to mention that Dotcom is now living it up in Queenstown. It is hard not to admire his durability.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Who is he?
They haven't had much luck with that so far. I imagine he will be applying for his NZ pension one day, just to rub it in.
Linux: The faster he is removed from NZ the better
Good luck with that...
I truly don't understand the hate for this man. I'd dare say he's contributed more to the NZ economy than you have?
Is it worth mentioning again that if NZ authorities had followed correct procedures instead of acting like dickheads by trying to impress the Americans Dotcom would be long gone by now?
@Rikkitic: ...an existing thread, but it has been locked.
You can always click the "Unlock request" button and someone will unlock an old thread for you to post.
OK. It was late and I wasn't sure how long that would take. I will do it that way next time.
Rikkitic:
Is it worth mentioning again that if NZ authorities had followed correct procedures instead of acting like dickheads by trying to impress the Americans Dotcom would be long gone by now?
If they had just gone after him on fraud charges he would be long gone.
In reference to the FUG: what constitutes "abuse"?
@mm1352000:
@freitasm In reference to the FUG: what constitutes "abuse"?
What I've seen here so far is opinion. When people start abusing you will know - they're banned, most of the times without warning. Name calling, defamation, etc are examples.
... and gotta love that he's been sticking it to the equally odious, equally greedy, equally disgusting, equally hedonistic, equally wasteful members of RIAA & MPAA.
mm1352000:
I'd rather a community that called a spade a spade than one that was full of kim dot coms.
Next you'll tell me Trump is an awesome person.