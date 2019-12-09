Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicBBQ/churrasco season 2019 - 2021
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73943 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#261655 9-Dec-2019 09:21
Send private message

Late in 2018 I put together a fire pit in a small area behind the house. I took a long vacation and decided to a BBQ lunch every second day. It was going well until early Feb when I had to go for a surgery so couldn't move as before for a while. I've hosted friends (including our mods) here a few times, so looking forward to starting it again this weekend. 

 

We are now coming to the BBQ season again.

 

As mentioned in another thread, picanha (900g end rump cap), skirt steak (zigzag on skewer to keep it moist) or thick bone-in steak. Skewers, coarse salt and charcoal. 

 

What are you doing and how you do it?

 

(That's @scottjpalmer, @michaelmurfy and @dratsab on the photo).

 

 

 

 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 19
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Geektastic
16705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370885 9-Dec-2019 09:29
Send private message

Our trusty Broil King gets a lot of use in summer here in the Wairarapa, where the sun always shines on the righteous.

Last year I think we used it daily for a 3 week stint. Saves heating up the kitchen.

Usually steak or kebabs. It can go to over 300C according to the built in thermometer, so steak cooks very quickly.

The biggest problem we have is a lack of shade on the patio. Even a large sun umbrella isn't really enough and we ought to get round to some more effective and permanent solution, as it becomes unbearably hot in midsummer out there and I usually end up hiding indoors with the a/c on!





networkn
27286 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370887 9-Dec-2019 09:30
Send private message

Last year I bought myself a Traeger Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill.

 

It's amazing and I have cooked some absolutely amazing meats on it, including my first successful brisket my 10-year-old declared was the best thing he'd ever eaten and some stupidly delicious Pork Belly (Seriously underrated BBQ Meat).

 

MeatStock is now my second favourite event behind the Food Show and I have managed to source a number of delicious Meat Church Rubs for various Meats.

 

My Weber is still getting some love, especially for Rotisserie Lamb and Chicken.

 

Pichana hasn't been a wild success for me yet, but I intend to try the skewer method posted above over Xmas Break.

 

 

Stashe
18 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2370890 9-Dec-2019 09:35
Send private message

Can offer you guys some really good vegan recopies for a BBQ if you keen.

 

This post saddens me in this day and age, every living creature has the right to live 😪



networkn
27286 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370892 9-Dec-2019 09:38
Send private message

Stashe:

 

Can offer you guys some really good vegan recopies for a BBQ if you keen.

 

This post saddens me in this day and age, every living creature has the right to live 😪

 

 

Despite your judgemental tone, I am going to resist the urge to react, and instead ask you to share some of your BBQ recipes :)

 

 

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2370896 9-Dec-2019 09:43
Send private message

I think mine are fairly well documented.

 

Click to see full size

 

This one is 10 spits (about half a kg each), half lamb, half chicken.  Cooks in about 25 mins.  Sometimes will do some with a indian inspired flavouring.

 

Went looking for a picture of a @scottjpalmer but didn't have one.  Seems to be if there's a BBQ, he's at it.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Paul1977
4437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2370898 9-Dec-2019 09:45
Send private message

Dry brining is the best way to season with salt.

 

Sprinkle koshering salt on both sides of steak and pat down with a paper towel (so the salt crystals stick well to the underside), and leave uncovered on a rack in your fridge for 24 hours before cooking.

 

The salt drawns moisture from the meat, but then the meat reabsorbs the moisture and salt. This not only seasons the meat all the way through, but also (through sciencey stuff) tenderises it and causes it to retain more moisture while cooking.

 

After 24 hours it will look like the steak has dried out, but don't worry this is just the the very outer surface.

 

Now cook using the reverse sear method.

 

 

turtleattacks
456 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2370899 9-Dec-2019 09:47
Send private message

I bought a Broil King last week over a Weber, hope I didn't make a mistake. 

 

Where do you guys get your quality steaks? I'm looking for some thick steaks ideal for that BBQ. 

 

 

 

 

 



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73943 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370902 9-Dec-2019 09:49
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

Where do you guys get your quality steaks? I'm looking for some thick steaks ideal for that BBQ. 

 

 

I used to get from Greenmeadows Beef but they stopped doing picanha and fraldinha cuts, so now ordering from Eketahuna Country Meats - they do special cuts on request.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11924 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370904 9-Dec-2019 09:51
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

Where do you guys get your quality steaks? I'm looking for some thick steaks ideal for that BBQ. 

 

 

Friends with beef cattle :D

 

Rural butchers are generally good for quality steaks. 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

networkn
27286 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370905 9-Dec-2019 09:52
Send private message

One thing I saw recently that blew my mind, is that Weber now have a unit called a SmokeFire. It looks absolutely amazing. Gets to 650F in 15 minutes apparently.

 

Unfortunately, when I spoke to Weber they indicated won't arrive in NZ till mid to more likely mid end of next year.

 

I have been considering a trip to Chicago, and if I go, then I will attend one of the Weber BBQ Academies.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2370907 9-Dec-2019 09:54
Send private message

Stashe:

 

Can offer you guys some really good vegan recopies for a BBQ if you keen.

 

This post saddens me in this day and age, every living creature has the right to live 😪

 

 

Change the tune pal; maybe instead of coming in here with that judgmental, holier-than-thou attitude, you could share some vegan alternatives that the more open-minded of us might like to give a try over conventional meat options? 

 

@freitasm, that BBQ looks delicious! Great to see a DIY alternative, I have been wanting to get into charcoal BBQing and I do have a spare pile of bricks....

 

My only problem is it is hard to find a good meat supplier/butcher, I need to find somewhere else than the supermarket haha

maoriboy
807 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2370908 9-Dec-2019 09:57
Send private message

Damn, I really need to up my BBQ game. Got a 12yr Warehouse BBQ, and while it's served my needs, it is in dire need of an upgrade.





freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73943 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370911 9-Dec-2019 10:04
Send private message

Here we go. From ugly to... less ugly (including replacing the old wire we had for the pet chicken who are no longer with us):

 

 

 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

CokemonZ
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2370912 9-Dec-2019 10:06
Send private message

Got an Akorn - a steel instead of Ceramic Kamado griller. Just did a Turkey for thanks giving.

 

Does 'Roasts' slow smokes, and grill. Pretty legit.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

mrphil
415 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2370915 9-Dec-2019 10:08
Send private message

Charcoal recommendation, something easy to get going

 

I've been using briquette ones and i find it extremely hard to get lit 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 19
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 