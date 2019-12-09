Late in 2018 I put together a fire pit in a small area behind the house. I took a long vacation and decided to a BBQ lunch every second day. It was going well until early Feb when I had to go for a surgery so couldn't move as before for a while. I've hosted friends (including our mods) here a few times, so looking forward to starting it again this weekend.

We are now coming to the BBQ season again.

As mentioned in another thread, picanha (900g end rump cap), skirt steak (zigzag on skewer to keep it moist) or thick bone-in steak. Skewers, coarse salt and charcoal.

What are you doing and how you do it?

(That's @scottjpalmer, @michaelmurfy and @dratsab on the photo).