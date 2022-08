Gurezaemon: jpoc: You don't actually believe that do you? Turn on the lights and the fuel consumption increases. Not by much but it is not free. I saw an article on this a while back. Someone did the maths and figured out that you could save 2 to 3 cents per year in petrol by not using your indicators. I imagine that you could save as much as 20 or 30 cents a year by only turning lights on when it is pitch black! <s>

I used to work with some engineers who had done the calculations on the increase in fuel usage from having headlights on full time. I can't recall the numbers, but it wasn't a huge amount on an individual basis - most people could save that much by accelerating a bit slower. But when the numbers were applied to the whole country, if it was made compulsory for instance, it was a large amount more fossil fuel being burned than otherwise. Enough that it would be a nightmare for a government to try and justify the sums for - turn the lights on and potentially save x number of lives, but burn x amount of extra fuel affecting climate change, etc.

This was before LED daylight running lights were an option. The amount of extra fuel they use would be pretty negligible.