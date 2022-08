freitasm: The same product. The same code. Available in retail here and Amazon. I checked in store.

Sorry to harp on, but I did some work consulting at Icebreaker about 6 years ago, and at the time their policy was similar pricing globally for the identical product.

It’s a bit pedantic, but are you saying you priced the identical product, sold by Icebreaker directly, and the US one was 1/3 cheaper all else taken into account? I’m only asking out of interest because Icebreaker was sold to VF a couple of years ago, and I’m wondering if the policy has changed.

If you didn’t source from Icebreaker itself, and checked retail at a non-Icebreaker store (like Bivouac or similar) then the equation is different. Actually, I wasn’t aware Icebreaker used Amazon as a sales channel - that might have changed as well with the VF acquisition.

And lastly - Icebreaker is still run out of NZ; in Auckland.