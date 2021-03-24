I have a strong objection to our throw-away society. I hate waste, especially when it is unnecessary and - well - wasteful. I hate the fact that electronic devices in particular become obsolete and unusable when they still work perfectly well. I hate the cheap useless consumer crap that comes from China. It used to be a hobby of mine to repair things designed to be 'unrepairable'. That is why I think this is an admirable initiative and deserves all the praise and publicity it can get. We really need to quit producing and consuming rubbish that serves no useful purpose and is designed to die. Stores that sell this kind of stuff need to be called out. Otherwise we really will drown in our own excrement.