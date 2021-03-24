Cost is not true cost, which would reflect the environmental impact. The way our economy is structured, true cost is hidden and manufacturers wash their hands of their products as soon as they are out the door. The more they can sell, the bigger their profits. The cheaper they can make it, the bigger their profits. Nowhere is the cost of recycling or the burden on the environment included.

Regarding spare parts: I just had an experience with a TV; identical model to another I was trying to repair, but completely different stand. Brands need to require their sub-contractors to do the same thing in the same way for the sake of compatibility. There is no reason to have everyone keep reinventing the wheel. There should also be increased standardisation between brands, so the parts of one are compatible wherever possible with the others. This is not impossible.