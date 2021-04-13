tracking says at 9:19am In Premise - Your parcel is being processed within our delivery Regional Franchise.
but also says Estimated delivery 13/04/2021 that is today
do they deliver at night?
Probably not past 5, I imagine.
I've had Aramex show up at 6 and 7pm. Depends on the driver I think. They're just Fastway with a new name and owner.
gehenna:
mattwnz:
gehenna:
cool thanks
Kyanar:
Just my impression from the brand and logo alone, after seeing it as a sending option in Trademe. Never heard of it previously, nor have I seen any mention of them previously rebranding or taking over any NZ courier companies. So not sure it has been well communicated.
Kyanar:
Yip, they are massive here and well known internationally. They do about USD$1.5 billion internationally
It was originally Arab American Express which became Aramex.
Kyanar:
Agree they’ve not done a great job launching their brand to the courier market here. Their vans all say “formerly Fastway”.
antonknee:
Agree they’ve not done a great job launching their brand to the courier market here. Their vans all say “formerly Fastway”.
I would guess that is deliberate. Given New Zealanders ignorance about the Arab world it's probably something they don't want to highlight as it'd cause more problems than it solves.
Handle9:
Oh definitely. I more meant I haven't seen anything beyond the vans (ie no marketing etc) and I think their emphasis on "formerly Fastway" is the right way to go - otherwise people would have next to no idea what was going on.
Then again, couriers aren't really in the business of marketing to consumers given they mostly serve businesses (who might be delivering to consumers).
If I wanted a package to not be delivered, I would choose Aramex. If I buy anything for delivery, and the sender will only use Aramex, I don’t buy it.
BlinkyBill:
Or pbt or castle parcels in my experience. If i want packages dropped against the glass of my front door I'll order via nz couriers
I've used Fastway/Aramex for my business shipping for over 10 years - nothing has gone astray, nothing has been damaged apart from a few scraps on the box and the odd wet patch (which happens with all couriers) - everything is packaged with that in mind.
Note - I really only ship business to business - it seems most of these issues with couriers are related to residential deliveries
Clint
Sad to hear, we have used them for work, since their re-branding and before. Sub 25/40 parcels per day and have had no issues with NZ wide service. Is there anything out of the ordinary with your address?