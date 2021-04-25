This didn't seem a good fit for any forum, but mods please move if it should be somewhere else.

At home we often notice that we get presented with ads based on what someone else in the house has been looking at online. For example I searched and ordered a new BBQ part today, and then my partner was presented with an ad in Facebook for the same product (product is niche enough that this couldn't have been random).

We don't share devices or accounts, the only commonality is being in the same household we'll have the same public IP.

This seems like a pretty primitive approach for targeted ads, and has privacy implications as well - what if I'd been searching for engagement rings? I would have thought the systems they use now would be smarter than just targeting a public IP and assuming it's the same user?

Is there any way to prevent this?