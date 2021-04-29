Just got a text asking me to respond with a 'y' if I got it.
What is this? No, google doesn't know, either!
Awanuiarangi is a Wananga based in Whakatane - https://www.wananga.ac.nz/
Perhaps they are testing their emergency comms, and someone has entered their (your) mobile number in error.
Don't reply. Done.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Thanks for enlightenment.
Good advice I intend to follow, given I live in Porirua!!
I would not reply you might subscribe to a $100 premium SMS service
Emergency comms should not go out via SMS
You could also complain to the DIA about SMS SPAM you did not subscribe to