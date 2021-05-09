Renaissance does not exist any more.
They lost the sole distie rights about 10/11 years ago.
Geektastic: Because there’s not enough value in creating one due to size of Apple use base?
Not everyone has seen the light.
Firebreaker:Geektastic: Because there’s not enough value in creating one due to size of Apple use base?
Not everyone has seen the light.
*sigh* We’re gonna have to take them kicking and screaming 😝
But seriously, from looking around it looks like we have the population to support at least one or two stores. Perhaps I’m overestimating Apple’s user base here but I see quite a lot of Apple products out and about.
You are overestimating New Zealand's attractiveness as a market. There is really very little value for Apple setting up an apple store in NZ. Auckland is the only place it makes any sort sense and even then it's too small. Setting up a retail operation for 1 store isn't a good way to make money.
Geektastic: Because there’s not enough value in creating one due to size of Apple use base?
Not everyone has seen the light.
Regards,
Old3eyes
old3eyes:Geektastic: Because there’s not enough value in creating one due to size of Apple use base?
Not everyone has seen the light.
Not everybody want to drink the Apple coolaid.
New Zealand is an extremely unattractive market for Apple to be in. They made just 22 million NZD in profit during the year of 2018, an incredibly small number for a company with a market value of 2 trillion USD.
Imagine the cost of importing the raw materials to build a store here; the long wooden tables, glass staircases etc.
It just wouldn't work and we'll most likely never see a store here in New Zealand. It's also why we can't get accessories including Homepod & Edition Apple Watches.
NPCtom:
Firebreaker:NPCtom:
Homepods are actually coming for us.
Yes in June. Three years after initial release, just goes to show how far behind we are as a priority for them.
NPCtom:
There is plenty to keep Apple in NZ, As a multi national , what they write down as their profit and the actual value of the market often bare little similarity ...
In the year to Sept 2020 Apple Sales New Zealand had nearly a Billion in Sales, ( $965 million - $940 M in Hardware and $25 m in Services)
Hardware sales rose $150 million in the year, although services revenue fell, (which makes me think that big chunks of the actual services revenue are being accounted for in another offshore entity)
They put down a pre take profit of $30 million, due to a cost of sales being $925 million, and given apple's known hardware margins this means there is plenty of offshore service costs being baked in.....
I've joined a carpenters course. Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.
Bless you for thinking this isn't just creative accounting on their part!
Heck I feel like I spend $20 million NZD on Apple products every year just for myself.
Renaissance lost exclusivity a long, long time ago and Ingram Micro started distributing as well. Then Renaissance more or less went bust, and their disty operations were picked up by Exeed. Exeed and Ingram Micro are the current distributors in NZ, although some retailers have a direct relationship with Apple.
From Apple's perspective, they have a strong Authorised Distributor and Authorised Reseller network in this country (including some Apple Shops which is their shop in shop program) and an online store that generally delivers next day, as well as a network of Authorised Service Providers - so what's the point of bringing Apple Retail to our small market? Probably don't forget we're a small market and relatively poor compared to others.
Noel Leeming alone own a massive share of Apple's presence in this country.