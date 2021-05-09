Firebreaker:

New Zealand is an extremely unattractive market for Apple to be in. They made just 22 million NZD in profit during the year of 2018, an incredibly small number for a company with a market value of 2 trillion USD.

Imagine the cost of importing the raw materials to build a store here; the long wooden tables, glass staircases etc.

It just wouldn't work and we'll most likely never see a store here in New Zealand. It's also why we can't get accessories including Homepod & Edition Apple Watches.