Today I received two text messages which attempted to pass off as a countdown click and collect message, but look more like a scam.

This message contained information such as the branch I use for Click and Collect and a similar order number to what you’d expect on your invoice (though Countdown have never sent these in texts to me before).

A few things stick out to me here;

Perhaps most obviously (to me), I haven’t ordered any groceries for a few weeks - though I do use the service regularly.

Countdown have not previously included the order number or invoice number in the text message to customers.

The order number, while similar to start with to what you’d see on an invoice, then contains an underscore and what appears to be a second order number.

The URL is for a website that is not registered to Countdown and was never used in previous messages by countdown (they opt to use countdown.nz for their check in)

The website was https://s.localz.io (which stuck out to me because there is an actual wildcard SSL certificate, issues by Amazon)- I'm wondering if its a domain owned by www.localz.com Which is a customer engagement platform that Woolworths appear to be a customer of based on their website.

However I couldn't find anything that specifically pointed to localz.io being owned by localz.com

Has anyone else received this today or recently?

I've also sent it on to Countdown to find out what it is - I'm hoping that it's part of the localz.com and some Dev in the background made a mistake somewhere.. I'd rather that, than the alternative.