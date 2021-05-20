Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Received a fake C&C text message from Countdown?
Aaroona

3061 posts

Uber Geek


#285838 20-May-2021 15:44
Today I received two text messages which attempted to pass off as a countdown click and collect message, but look more like a scam.

 

This message contained information such as the branch I use for Click and Collect and a similar order number to what you’d expect on your invoice (though Countdown have never sent these in texts to me before).

 

 

 

A few things stick out to me here;

 

  • Perhaps most obviously (to me), I haven’t ordered any groceries for a few weeks - though I do use the service regularly.
  • Countdown have not previously included the order number or invoice number in the text message to customers.
  • The order number, while similar to start with to what you’d see on an invoice, then contains an underscore and what appears to be a second order number.
  • The URL is for a website that is not registered to Countdown and was never used in previous messages by countdown (they opt to use countdown.nz for their check in)

The website was https://s.localz.io (which stuck out to me because there is an actual wildcard SSL certificate, issues by Amazon)- I'm wondering if its a domain owned by www.localz.com Which is a customer engagement platform that Woolworths appear to be a customer of based on their website.

 

However I couldn't find anything that specifically pointed to localz.io being owned by localz.com 

 

Has anyone else received this today or recently? 

 

 

 

I've also sent it on to Countdown to find out what it is - I'm hoping that it's part of the localz.com and some Dev in the background made a mistake somewhere.. I'd rather that, than the alternative. 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6403 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710260 20-May-2021 15:53
https://s.localz.io is/was used in Countdown's delivery notifications, also sent from 4141, so may be legit. Possibly someone's simply made a typo entering their cell number into their account.




rugrat
2711 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2710267 20-May-2021 16:18
Mine come from 3427, and the link starts off with https://countdown.nz
Yep, there’s no order number in text.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6403 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710269 20-May-2021 16:25
Our click and collect orders come from 3427 and the link is to countdown.nz, but when we were getting deliveries the notifications came from 4141. Neither include order number.




Aaroona

3061 posts

Uber Geek


  #2710271 20-May-2021 16:27
I've just received a message from Countdown via text - again not exactly crafted very well IMO. But seems like the original message were legit, but a mistake.

 

 

"We're experiencing a technical issue. Thanks for your understanding while we work to get it fixed. Countdown" 

 

 

Interestingly, I also received the message twice... so there's something funky with their data, too.

Kyanar
3432 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2710886 21-May-2021 15:49
Those are definitely legitimate. It's the same as the messages I get from Woolworths, Dan Murphy's, and other Woolworths group companies.

danfaulknor
785 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2710894 21-May-2021 16:56
I've definitely received legitimate messages from Countdown, using localz.io for the checkin so that the order is waiting at the front when you arrive. 




