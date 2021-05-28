Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
JaseNZ

#285964 28-May-2021 00:33
So the wife and I watched this last night and had a good laugh.

We had two girls 8 and 10 when this started back in the 90's and it became a family favourite where we would all enjoy it. 

I can remember we all did the clap at the beginning of the theme song the girls loved that bit the best.

 

Obviously, some of them have had some enhancements over the years lol.

 

Matt LeBlanc has put on the beef and comes across as somebody you would want to sit down and get on the piss with.

Matthew Perry looks very fragile but substance abuse will do that to you over the years.

 

Good old Jennifer and Lisa have aged beautifully no idea about any of their enhancements.

 

Courteney Cox sadly shows us how not to get plastic surgery which is a shame as she was so naturally stunning.

David looks healthy no idea what he is up to nowadays though.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

mattwnz
  #2714240 28-May-2021 02:18
I haven't seen it yet, but remember watching it when I was at school. Matt LeBlanc hosted Top Gear UK for a couple of years recently. David did the OJ Simpson miniseries which is worth watching. IMO He  looks like he has aged the least out of all of them.  Amazing that some of them are just a few years off 60. Time goes by so quickly.

 

In some ways I am glad they did this, rather than another reboot, which would probably be disappointing.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2714255 28-May-2021 07:27
Aside from the pointless interviews with unknown people rambling almost incoherently about their problems, suggesting Friends somehow made their miserable lives bearable, or celebrities who had absolutely nothing to do with the show*, it held my interest quite well. I would have preferred longer interviews with some of the cast/crew guests instead. I enjoyed their re-reading of some scenes.

 

Not a huge fan of the show, but I did recently watch the entire series for the first time.

 

* The appearance of Justin Bieber was appropriate.

dafman
  #2714291 28-May-2021 08:48
I managed to survive the 90's without seeing a single episode, so I watched the reunion from a position of total ignorance.

 

Obviously the clips they showed were the best bits, but I now have a some appreciation of why the show took off - they were clearly talented 'physical' actors, with comedy timing, who obviously just gelled.



floydbloke
  #2714294 28-May-2021 08:56
dafman:

 

... - they were clearly talented 'physical' actors, with comedy timing, who obviously just gelled.

 

 

I didn't obsessively watch Friends but did enjoy the light entertainment it provided from time to time.

 

Seeing David Schwimmer as a tyrannical, arrogant army captain in Band of Brother not long after seeing him as a goofy. somewhat awkward yet likeable geek was odd and took a bit of getting used, but to me it shows the mark of what a great actor he was  (possibly still is, I don't watch enough shows to have seen him in anything else)




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Geektastic
  #2714298 28-May-2021 09:01
I always preferred Cheers myself but I expect I’ll get around to watching this sometime when I see it on Netflix or somewhere.





Mahon
  #2714313 28-May-2021 09:14
Geektastic: I always preferred Cheers myself but I expect I’ll get around to watching this sometime when I see it on Netflix or somewhere.

 

agreed.

 

I also still LOL at Golden Girls and Frasier.

openmedia
  #2714344 28-May-2021 09:50
Geektastic: I always preferred Cheers myself but I expect I’ll get around to watching this sometime when I see it on Netflix or somewhere.

 

 

 

All the epsiodes are up on TVNZ OnDemand




GeekGuy
  #2714432 28-May-2021 11:03
I have never watched the program but was surprised when people said it was a very young Courteney Cox in the Bruce Springsteen vide "Dancing in the Dark"  towards the end.

 

I had always thought it was a young Demi Moore.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=129kuDCQtHs&ab_channel=BruceSpringsteenVEVO

Handsomedan
  #2714455 28-May-2021 11:12
I was a big fan (but not an obsessive) and am roughly the same age as the cast, so was able to vaguely relate to the show at the time it was on - and I can certainly relate to Matt Le Blanc's physical changes, as that has also happened to me. 

 

I enjoyed the reunion for what it was, but felt like they shoehorned unnecessary nonsense into it and could have spent more time talking to the actual guest stars on the show - like Janice, Gunther and others. 

 

Towards the end of the series, it became a bit like The Simpsons, in that big stars would have walk-on roles and do guest slots as a way to show they'd "made it". Meanwhile there were people that are now stars that I'd forgotten were characters in the show - like Paul Rudd, amongst others. 

 

Overall, I think they treated the thing with the right amount of sentimentality and fun - good to hear the cast express no desire to do a rehash...I think it'd fall flat. 

 

It's inspired me to rewatch the show and reminisce a little on a very cool period in my life when I was in my 20's and 30's and had a bunch of friends that were my family at the time (as was said about the premise of the show in one f the interviews). 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

JaseNZ

  #2714471 28-May-2021 11:47
I agree I would have liked to have seen more talking to the cast all the other stuff was why the hell are they even there.

Was nice to see Tom Selleck he is still a big boy.

 

The Ben Stiller outtake of him yelling at the ducks was awesome I remember that episode.

Never knew the other person who was going to play Joey was in one of the episodes, Again I remember that episode when he was pretending to be Joey and says Joeys tag line then Joey storms in going NO NO NO and tells him how to do it.

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Oblivian
  #2714531 28-May-2021 13:45
I think it's done 3 or 4 full season runs on tvnz. From early arvo showing to the pre-primetime slot. Then was replaced with the big bang theory re-runs.

 

So I've not seen it in entirety end to end, but have quite a few episodes. Thankfully the Rachel/Ross drama was easy to follow without the need for continuity.

 

Enjoyed the flash backs. And then they would come back to how everyone looks now and quash some of the feels :)

mattwnz
  #2714613 28-May-2021 14:17
GeekGuy:

 

I have never watched the program but was surprised when people said it was a very young Courteney Cox in the Bruce Springsteen vide "Dancing in the Dark"  towards the end.

 

I had always thought it was a young Demi Moore.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=129kuDCQtHs&ab_channel=BruceSpringsteenVEVO

 

 

 

 

No is definitely Courtney Cox. She does a look quite a bit different now. 

mattwnz
  #2714619 28-May-2021 14:25
Handsomedan:

 

I was a big fan (but not an obsessive) and am roughly the same age as the cast, so was able to vaguely relate to the show at the time it was on - and I can certainly relate to Matt Le Blanc's physical changes, as that has also happened to me. 

 

I enjoyed the reunion for what it was, but felt like they shoehorned unnecessary nonsense into it and could have spent more time talking to the actual guest stars on the show - like Janice, Gunther and others. 

 

Towards the end of the series, it became a bit like The Simpsons, in that big stars would have walk-on roles and do guest slots as a way to show they'd "made it". Meanwhile there were people that are now stars that I'd forgotten were characters in the show - like Paul Rudd, amongst others. 

 

Overall, I think they treated the thing with the right amount of sentimentality and fun - good to hear the cast express no desire to do a rehash...I think it'd fall flat. 

 

It's inspired me to rewatch the show and reminisce a little on a very cool period in my life when I was in my 20's and 30's and had a bunch of friends that were my family at the time (as was said about the premise of the show in one f the interviews). 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some of it was just bizarre. The fashion show, the random people around the world talking about the show. I think there was too much of the directors talking which made it a bit boring. The only relevant one was Reece Witherspoon who was a guest on the show. Most of the rest weren't, they were just random well known actors or sports stars etc. Gunther was in most of the episodes, yet all he literally got to say was hi and he was doing well, etc.Parts of it did feel like a new episode as they seemed very much like their characters which I guess is why they got chosen. It did just feel a little bit sad.

mattwnz
  #2714624 28-May-2021 14:30
floydbloke:

 

dafman:

 

... - they were clearly talented 'physical' actors, with comedy timing, who obviously just gelled.

 

 

I didn't obsessively watch Friends but did enjoy the light entertainment it provided from time to time.

 

Seeing David Schwimmer as a tyrannical, arrogant army captain in Band of Brother not long after seeing him as a goofy. somewhat awkward yet likeable geek was odd and took a bit of getting used, but to me it shows the mark of what a great actor he was  (possibly still is, I don't watch enough shows to have seen him in anything else)

 

 

 

 

Recommend watching the People vs OJ Simpson miniseries, as he takes on a different type of role in that as Robert Kardashian  . You don't see him do much comedy, but he was the perfect Ross, and I think he was the first one to be cast in it. I liked the extended part of the 'pivot' episode with the big outake.They seem to have a lot of behind the scenes stuff and outtakes that no one will ever see. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2714635 28-May-2021 15:01
mattwnz:

 

Some of it was just bizarre. The fashion show, the random people around the world talking about the show. I think there was too much of the directors talking which made it a bit boring.
...
Gunther was in most of the episodes, yet all he literally got to say was hi and he was doing well, etc.Parts of it did feel like a new episode as they seemed very much like their characters which I guess is why they got chosen. It did just feel a little bit sad.

 

 

I actually enjoyed what the producers had to say and would have been quite happy to hear more from them. The interviews and question answers were very clearly edited. Did Elliott Gould really have nothing to say and not have any questions directed to him? I doubt it. When a question was asked about what the cast didn't like, Corden referred to "answers", plural, yet only one topic was discussed. There is probably many hours of content, edited to fit a two hour slot.

 

It felt like they tried to tick a bunch of boxes, including diversity. Somehow, despite time constraints, they still thought it was relevant to include drivel from irrelevant people. Kit Harington didn't even seem that familiar with Friends and had absolutely nothing to do with the show creation.

