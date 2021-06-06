kingdragonfly

From a UN report:
"Logistics convoys and retreating [Libyan National Army,] HAF were subsequently hunted down and remotely engaged by the unmanned combat aerial vehicles or the lethal autonomous weapons systems such as the STM Kargu-2 (see annex 30) and other loitering munitions. The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true 'fire, forget and find' capability."
The Kargu-2 is a small, 15-pound Turkish drone that can operate in swarms and will also have facial recognition technology, making it potentially effective at searching, locating, identifying and then attacking selected individuals independently even in confined spaces such as caves.