kingdragonfly

Just as scary.

I will warn some of this content is very confronting. It shows mostly China's AI and their uses.

BBC Panorama - 'Are you scared yet?'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWJKH67SWPw

I first saw this from IPVM stating they were mentioned. Autonomous 'swam robots' is briefly shown, the idea for drones to swam and bomb.