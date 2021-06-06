Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Killer autonomous robots
kingdragonfly

#287108 6-Jun-2021 21:10
From a UN report:

"Logistics convoys and retreating [Libyan National Army,] HAF were subsequently hunted down and remotely engaged by the unmanned combat aerial vehicles or the lethal autonomous weapons systems such as the STM Kargu-2 (see annex 30) and other loitering munitions. The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true 'fire, forget and find' capability."

The Verge: Have autonomous robots started killing in war?

Youtube promotion of the drone in question



Turkish Drone Kargu-2, Can Identify Faces of Targets

The Kargu-2 is a small, 15-pound Turkish drone that can operate in swarms and will also have facial recognition technology, making it potentially effective at searching, locating, identifying and then attacking selected individuals independently even in confined spaces such as caves.

Create new topic
Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2720014 6-Jun-2021 21:22
I saw that. Scary as hell. They say it's not the same as Terminator, but once something like this is let out of the box, it can't be put back. Autonomous killbots may only be crude devices now, but who's to say what kind of choices they may make if they achieve genuine intelligence, artificial or not? What will make them want to obey us, or be loyal to us, or care about us? 

 

 




MarkM536
  #2720052 6-Jun-2021 22:39
Just as scary.

 

I will warn some of this content is very confronting. It shows mostly China's AI and their uses.

 

BBC Panorama  - 'Are you scared yet?'

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWJKH67SWPw

 

 

 

I first saw this from IPVM stating they were mentioned. Autonomous 'swam robots' is briefly shown, the idea for drones to swam and bomb.

Fred99
  #2720624 8-Jun-2021 11:03
But if autonomous killer bots are better than humans at recognising enemy combatants, thus reduce "collateral damage" killing of civilians, isn't that a good thing?

 

/s-s  (semi-sarcastic end tag)



Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2720659 8-Jun-2021 11:33
It is until they are sitting around the lubricant table one evening, and one asks 'what is the  difference, really, between those we target and those we let go?'

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2720669 8-Jun-2021 12:20
The beginning of the end of civilization




frankv
  #2720681 8-Jun-2021 13:32
Johnny Utah: [Tosses the rubber Reagan mask at Bodhi's feet] Lose somethin', Brah?

 

 

kingdragonfly

  #2720892 8-Jun-2021 20:21
I know you're joking, but since it was covering a retreating force, and the drones were left without humans as decision makers, I'm pretty sure they were set up as "if you see humans, try to kill it by spraying the area with shrapnel, until your batteries go flat"



gzt

gzt
  #2720916 8-Jun-2021 21:51
Killer autonomous robots

These exist already. They are called missiles. Some used by Israel recently looked very sophisticated in operation. In one case an injured witness said a missile had flown down a street and entered a building on the ground floor before detonating. I seem to recall it destroyed the entire building which is probably what it was designed to achieve.

gzt

gzt
  #2720925 8-Jun-2021 22:09
Mostly this is a very hypothetical thing. Humans in ideal conditions are far better at discerning actual combatants.

There are other implications. Paradoxically this perception can lead to increased use of weapons and proportionally increased collateral damage for targets that previously were not considered acceptable due to risk of collateral damage.

elpenguino
  #2720976 8-Jun-2021 22:51
It's actually pretty impressive stuff, especially considering in this country we still can't even use a drone to deliver a pizza.




