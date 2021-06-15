https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emtEYqvvzJk
My daughter playing bass at her school music night :D
Heh.... I was there. Son played flute in the year 7 band. Did you laugh at that too? :D
Edit: BTW thought the bassist (so your daughter) was the best in that band. No lie.
Hello fellow coastie ;)
I actually had to head off after my daughters band, so didnt get to see anything else. Was some good stuff from what I heard though, I'll have to watch the full show when its online.
Awesome stuff! Ka pai to your daughter and the rest of her band.
She's clearly quite confident and you can see and hear how comfortable she is with her bass.
ROCK ON!
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Thanks for the comments guys, will pass them on :)
She loves the bass, plays Ukulele and guitar as well.
I have very little musical talent, so shes got it from her mothers side :D
She got into it when she started listening to Like A Storm who we know. Going to show their bass player the video when we see him this weekend.
That bass sounds very very good :-) Well done.
Your daughter is very talented.
Tell her to watch Mohini Dey - a young Indian bass player, is she hasnt seen her videos already. She might be inspired.
There are many videos on you tube but here is one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3w0JZpaHDz4
cheers
xpd:Like A Storm…great band.
Yup, that they are and down to earth guys to hang around with :D
Very few Kiwis actually know of them though, The Rock played them for a short while.
The Americans and Japanese adore them :)
We were catching up with them every time they came back to NZ for anything, then during their NZ tour, COVID hit. So they've stayed here and cancelled all their US tours etc for this year.
So hopefully means they'll get the rest of the NZ tour done ;)
xpd:I'm a definite fan.
Quite jealous of your ability to hang out with them. In saying that, I'd just come across as some old creepy bald guy with nothing in particular to say if I did actually meet them!
I'm really surprised that they aren't better known here - they are VERY popular overseas and the US rock/metal stations that I listen to give them plenty of airplay.
Check out Black Smoke Trigger as well, another great kiwi band based in Napier. We've got to know them as well, they're easy going guys as well with great music :)
Checking out Like a Storm on Spotify thanks to the above comments. So far so good.
Another PD moment :D