xpd

xpd

#288242 15-Jun-2021 20:26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emtEYqvvzJk

 

My daughter playing bass at her school music night :D

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Eva888
1192 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2729370 15-Jun-2021 21:50
Sure puts a smile on your face watching kids develop their skills. Well done.

nzkc
1072 posts

Uber Geek


  #2729381 15-Jun-2021 22:43
Heh.... I was there. Son played flute in the year 7 band. Did you laugh at that too? :D

 

Edit: BTW thought the bassist (so your daughter) was the best in that band. No lie.

xpd

xpd

  #2729441 16-Jun-2021 09:13
Hello fellow coastie ;)

 

I actually had to head off after my daughters band, so didnt get to see anything else. Was some good stuff from what I heard though, I'll have to watch the full show when its online.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!



dclegg
2803 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2729454 16-Jun-2021 09:39
Awesome stuff! Ka pai to your daughter and the rest of her band.

Handsomedan
4886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2729562 16-Jun-2021 11:25
She's clearly quite confident and you can see and hear how comfortable she is with her bass. 

 

ROCK ON! 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

xpd

xpd

  #2729570 16-Jun-2021 11:49
Thanks for the comments guys, will pass them on :)

 

She loves the bass, plays Ukulele and guitar as well.

 

I have very little musical talent, so shes got it from her mothers side :D

 

She got into it when she started listening to Like A Storm who we know. Going to show their bass player the video when we see him this weekend.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

outdoorsnz
350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2729572 16-Jun-2021 11:53
That bass sounds very very good :-) Well done.



qwertee
564 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2729625 16-Jun-2021 13:12
Your daughter is very talented.

 

Tell her to watch Mohini Dey - a young Indian bass player, is she hasnt seen her videos already. She might be inspired.

 

There are many videos on you tube but here is one:        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3w0JZpaHDz4

 

 

 

cheers

Handsomedan
4886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2729644 16-Jun-2021 13:53
xpd:

Thanks for the comments guys, will pass them on :)


She loves the bass, plays Ukulele and guitar as well.


I have very little musical talent, so shes got it from her mothers side :D


She got into it when she started listening to Like A Storm who we know. Going to show their bass player the video when we see him this weekend.


 

Like A Storm…great band.




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

xpd

xpd

  #2729672 16-Jun-2021 14:57
Yup, that they are and down to earth guys to hang around with :D

 

Very few Kiwis actually know of them though, The Rock played them for a short while.

 

The Americans and Japanese adore them :)

 

We were catching up with them every time they came back to NZ for anything, then during their NZ tour, COVID hit.  So they've stayed here and cancelled all their US tours etc for this year.

 

So hopefully means they'll get the rest of the NZ tour done ;)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Handsomedan
4886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2729710 16-Jun-2021 16:55
xpd:

 

Yup, that they are and down to earth guys to hang around with :D

 

Very few Kiwis actually know of them though, The Rock played them for a short while.

 

The Americans and Japanese adore them :)

 

We were catching up with them every time they came back to NZ for anything, then during their NZ tour, COVID hit.  So they've stayed here and cancelled all their US tours etc for this year.

 

So hopefully means they'll get the rest of the NZ tour done ;)

 

I'm a definite fan. 

 

Quite jealous of your ability to hang out with them. In saying that, I'd just come across as some old creepy bald guy with nothing in particular to say if I did actually meet them! 

 

I'm really surprised that they aren't better known here - they are VERY popular overseas and the US rock/metal stations that I listen to give them plenty of airplay. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

xpd

xpd

  #2729830 16-Jun-2021 19:48
Check out Black Smoke Trigger as well, another great kiwi band based in Napier. We've got to know them as well, they're easy going guys as well with great music :)

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/music/

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

geoffwnz
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2729943 17-Jun-2021 08:22
Checking out Like a Storm on Spotify thanks to the above comments.  So far so good. 




MotorDrive Rallying

JayADee
2051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2731091 19-Jun-2021 14:46
Aw cute! Congrats Dad.

xpd

xpd

  #2962154 1-Sep-2022 18:39
Another PD moment :D

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

