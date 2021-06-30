Hope you can see these! The first question is about magnets. Obviously, opposites attract. But do you think that they mean for the magnets 1, 2, and 3 to be slid together...or stacked on top of each other. It changes the answer. And honestly, I'm not even sure slid together works.
The second image has to do with which propeller prop configuration would make the boat go the fastest. Option A would likely slow the boat down. Option B, C, and D would progressively drive more of the boat's front end out of the water. B looks like what I think a standard boat prop is configured. (I'm not a boat person). But is there an advantage to driving the part of the boat out of the water? Hmmmm....that might concentrate drag, like digging your heel in.
Anyway, input please!