With the boat one, in general forward facing propellers turning in undisturbed fluid are more efficient than trailing propellers. Pulling rather than pushing...

Hence why propellers on planes are generally front facing.

Azipods on large ships, and volvo IPS pod drives both feature pulling rather than pushing designs, and both volvo penta & Mercury marine offer ford facing propellers on stern legs (although these are primary targeted at wake boat's).

So I would go for the forward facing option...

With regards to the rear facing propeller trim angle, it really does depend on the setup of the boat. If the engine is very very small, the boat will remain roughly level, and horizontal will be the best option.

With a typical engine for this style of boat (it is a planing hull), the boat will naturally rid nose up at speed. (essentially the center of drag from the hull is above the center of thrust from the propeller). From then on it is a balancing act depending on the engine power, weight in boat etc. This is why most boats of this style have the ability to trim the outboard from the helm.

Any trim away from horizontal means some thrust being wasted trying to push the boat up or down, but (especially with a lot of power), it can be faster to accept this loss of thrust, to trim the boat such that a decent chunk of the length rides clear of the water reducing wetted surface drag. Pritty easy in a run about to leave the throttle setting the same, and watch the speed on the gps as you adjust the trim, in order to find the sweet spot.