#288448 30-Jun-2021 15:10
An interesting discovery reported in various news outlets...

 

A paragraph I find interesting which just about describes me to a tee: Analysis of the skull revealed the individual was likely a male about 50 years old who had large, square eye sockets, a thick brow, a wide mouth and big teeth.

 

My wife says I spend too much time watching TV and playing with my computer and I will become 'square-eyed'.

 

So is this new discovery one of my ancesters or did these people have TV and laptop computers way back to cause the square eye sockets? 😀

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

  #2736719 30-Jun-2021 15:16
Are they even old enough?

 




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

  #2736728 30-Jun-2021 15:32
A link:

 

https://vnexplorer.net/dragon-man-replaces-neanderthals-as-humankinds-closest-relative-a2021222960.html

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

