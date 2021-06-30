An interesting discovery reported in various news outlets...

A paragraph I find interesting which just about describes me to a tee: Analysis of the skull revealed the individual was likely a male about 50 years old who had large, square eye sockets, a thick brow, a wide mouth and big teeth.

My wife says I spend too much time watching TV and playing with my computer and I will become 'square-eyed'.

So is this new discovery one of my ancesters or did these people have TV and laptop computers way back to cause the square eye sockets? 😀