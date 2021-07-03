digitalkumara:

Kia ora koutou

So it looks like footlocker.com.au and footlocker.co.nz are down, the .nz site gets a "Error 503 No healthy IP available for the backend". E-mail to them also gets bounced.

Did someone forget to pay for/extend their DNS registration?

I've been trying to get hold of any contact details for the Wellington store, IM/e-mail/phone, without luck. Does anyone have any ideas who to advise, and also, how to talk to someone in an actual store? Facebook Messenger has gone unanswered so far :(

Noho ora mai

Christopher