digitalkumara

#288490 3-Jul-2021 15:33
Kia ora koutou

 

So it looks like footlocker.com.au and footlocker.co.nz are down, the .nz site gets a "Error 503 No healthy IP available for the backend".  E-mail to them also gets bounced.

 

Did someone forget to pay for/extend their DNS registration?

 

I've been trying to get hold of any contact details for the Wellington store, IM/e-mail/phone, without luck.  Does anyone have any ideas who to advise, and also, how to talk to someone in an actual store?  Facebook Messenger has gone unanswered so far :(

 

Noho ora mai

 

Christopher

clinty
  #2738451 3-Jul-2021 15:41
footlocker.com is up - same company registers all three domain names - perhaps try though that site?

 

 

 

Clint

digitalkumara

  #2738452 3-Jul-2021 15:44
Thanks Clint, but it doesn't seem possible to get an NZ or AU contact from the US site.  The closest I got was the site asking to use my location, which I accepted, then it prompted for a Zip code to confirm my nearest store but didn't accept an NZ postcode.

 

On the plus side, after slightly-over-24-hours I received a response via Messenger minutes after posting here... coincidence or proof of some conspiracy? ;)

 

 

zocster
  #2738472 3-Jul-2021 16:07
https://stores.footlocker.co.nz/

 

seems to work...



digitalkumara

  #2738475 3-Jul-2021 16:14
I guess it's just http://www.footlocker.co.nz/ and http://www.footlocker.com.au/ then, which both appear to still be down.

clinty
  #2738479 3-Jul-2021 16:29
digitalkumara:

 

I guess it's just http://www.footlocker.co.nz/ and http://www.footlocker.com.au/ then, which both appear to still be down.

 

 

 

 

.co.nz worked for me just now

 

 

 

 

 

Clint

digitalkumara

  #2738481 3-Jul-2021 16:38
NZ is back up but AU still appear to be down.  In an IM from them they acknowledged they're having problems so I assume it's being worked on.

