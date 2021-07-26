https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/447679/new-zealand-likely-to-have-record-high-imports-of-coal-in-2021-officials
New Zealand is likely to import more coal this year than it has in any other year, in the midst of a government-declared climate emergency.
Coal accounted for more than 10 percent of the country's electricity in the first three months of this year.
Five years ago it was 2 percent; the proportion has steadily increased since. Coal is the most carbon intensive fossil fuel in the world, around twice as much as natural gas.