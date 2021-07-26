Well the Coal Power is there for resilience of our power network, being close to our largest population center.

The issue is if this is a long term trend, or its going to go back down as more renewable being built comes on line ?

Seems like its been growing for a while, so hopefully Government is giving those stalled renewable plans a push along.

Not sure if it includes the Dairy Factory Coal use ? That is a different issue.

Maybe we should have gone bigger on Geothermal project in Northland to pump power back the other way.

http://ngawhageneration.co.nz/

Population growth in Auckland is an issue, and infrastructure is not keeping up.

Pumped storage in Southland is probably not an answer for Auckland needing some generation closer I would posit.

Geothermal closer to Auckland ? Well there would seem to be possibilities but I guess there would be objections ?

Wind to the south of Auckland got canned, so ...