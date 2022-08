Hi Geeks and Zones,

Im looking to buy a thing out of Ozfailure and noone on their eBay will post it to me even after contacting them directly and asking nicely.

Is there a service like youshop for the US for Oz?

The thing weighs about 20Kg i think so its not an insignificant thing, but Aliexpress shipping quotes are stupid, $300 for the thing, $799 for postage etc.

Thanks