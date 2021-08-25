We only have a basic Breville Cafe Roma but we like what it does.

Yesterday it stopped passing water through the portafiler. It comes through the grouphead ok and you have to be careful when removing the portafilter because it pressurises so I'm assuming the seal is ok but nothing comes through the coffee.

I've taken it apart and clean the portafilter, the grouphead, the filter and the grouphead seal and noticed the grouphead seal does appear a little damaged around the outer edge but if it pressurises doesn't that indicate the seal is ok ?

I've tried Google and can find millions of links to clean it all etc but nothing for this specific problem. So I'm just wondering if anyone has any ideas whilst I look for a replacement seal.