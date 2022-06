Still remember waking up that morning are preparing to go to work, and for some reason I just happened to turn on the telly (I don’t usually turn on the telly in the morning before heading to work) and news everywhere was reporting the planes crashing into WTC. It was surreal…

The Mrs was in Melbourne at the time attending a training, and was due to home sometime later in the week, but as she worked for an American company at the time she had to be “grounded”. It also didn’t help that Ansett Australia collapsed at around the same time, dragging Air NZ with it, and it made her return even more tricky. We were anxious at the time as we were due to fly back to Singapore exactly a week later on 18th Sept 2001, and didn’t know if she could make it back in time. She did manage to get a flight back on that weekend and we did manage to make it back to Singapore. We actually manage to make a side trip to visit China (Beijing and surrounding) in Oct that year - our first or several trips visiting different parts and cities in China).

And in terms of noticing the impact, the aviation (security) sector has definitely tightened. I remember when we first moved to New Zealand back in 1999, I remarked that there is lack of aviation security in the Domestic terminals - we literally could walk right up to the aerobridge at the Domestic Terminal in Wellington. After Sept Sept 11, that changed and security screening was put in place for Domestic jet services.

Other than that, we’ve obviously aged by 20 years, and now living in the 3rd house that we’ve bought in New Zealand, had (and sadly, lost) a child, travelled to several other countries - China (as mentioned), Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and of course Australia.

Would love to be able to visit WTC/Ground Zero one day tho, but I guess that perhaps won’t happen now for a little while.