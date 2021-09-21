Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Stainless Steel Pot Discolouration
networkn

27278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#289670 21-Sep-2021 15:44
So we have a really decent sized what I'd term as a stock pot made of what I think is stainless steel. We have used it a bit over the past few years.

 

 

 

I went to make a pot of Chilli the other day, put it onto our gas stovetop and heated it, with some oil in the bottom.

 

It started making a really odd creaking popping noise I've never heard before. I am not really sure how to accurately describe it.

 

As we started to heat the ingredients, we found that 1 second of the lower side at the back was getting really dark and food was starting to stick and slightly burn there.

 

I can't see any structural issues, but the discolouration has stayed even after giving it a good clean.

 

I am wondering if something has happened to it?

 

Anyone seen this before? I can post a photo if required.

 

 

RunningMan
7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781748 21-Sep-2021 15:53
The bases are usually laminated together out of different metals, rather than solid stainless. Sounds like this has started to separate.

networkn

27278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2781761 21-Sep-2021 16:21
RunningMan:

 

The bases are usually laminated together out of different metals, rather than solid stainless. Sounds like this has started to separate.

 

 

 

 

It says Baccarat 18/10 Steel on the bottom. I am unsure if that still applies?

 

I mean perhaps it was just sitting awkwardly on the burner and the heat was going more on the sides than usual, but the discolouration and noises are unusual, I have used this pot at 10 least times on this burner and never noticed it before.

RunningMan
7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781764 21-Sep-2021 16:27
Maybe contact the manufacturer - looks like some product lines have a lifetime guarantee.

 

https://www.baccarat.com.au/cookware/material/stainless-steel

 

 



jpoc
1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781963 22-Sep-2021 05:41
RunningMan:

 

Maybe contact the manufacturer - looks like some product lines have a lifetime guarantee.

 

https://www.baccarat.com.au/cookware/material/stainless-steel

 

 

 

 

In general, those lifetime deals specifically exclude detachment of the bonded base due to overheating.

 

If the stainless steel has discoloured, that would be a sign of overheating.

RunningMan
7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781985 22-Sep-2021 07:31
I'd agree it was overheated if the discolouration was uniform, but if it is a single defined segment it sounds like internal failure instead. To me it sounds like localised overheating is a result of the failure, rather than failure as a result of overheat.

