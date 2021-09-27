Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CGA on broken plastic on multiple shelves on a Samsung fridge?
turtleattacks

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#289748 27-Sep-2021 14:13
Hi guys, 

 


We have a Samsung fridge which is about three years old. 

 

Overtime, all the plastics have cracked on two shelves and we are concerned that the glass will simply crack. 

 

Photos are here: https://imgur.com/a/4JK5aXx

 

I had contacted Samsung New Zealand support and they said this is an accessory of the fridge and hence would only be covered by a six month warranty, hence we would need to pay for the two cracked shelves out of our own pocket. 

 

Would the cracked plastics be covered by CGA? 

 

Samsung chat support even said that other customers have contacted them with this issue also. 

 1 | 2 | 3
heavenlywild
4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2784878 27-Sep-2021 14:18
That's a rubbish reply. I have dealt with Samsung and while their technicians are really helpful, first level support isn't.

 

Just ask them to send out a technician to have a look. Their technicians are reasonable people.

Nate001
525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2784880 27-Sep-2021 14:25
Something is wrong with the plastic they used. A shelf is not an accessory although it could be called a spare part.

 

3 years is unacceptable. Take it back to the retailer to get it sorted. 

heavenlywild
4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2784881 27-Sep-2021 14:28
I like that point Nate001, "not an accessory but a part". That will come in handy one day for me :)



turtleattacks

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2784882 27-Sep-2021 14:28
Nate001:

 

Something is wrong with the plastic they used. A shelf is not an accessory although it could be called a spare part.

 

3 years is unacceptable. Take it back to the retailer to get it sorted. 

 

 

For sure - the plastic definitely isn't fit for purpose. 

 

One cracking I can understand... maybe mis-use but both cracking is a trend. 

timmmay
18497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2784898 27-Sep-2021 14:34
If it came with the fridge, and is integral to its operation, it's part of the fridge. Samsung need to get real.

turtleattacks

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2784901 27-Sep-2021 14:36
Looks like it's a issue and they are refusing to fix the part.  https://us.community.samsung.com/t5/Kitchen-and-Family-Hub/Cracked-shelving-in-my-Refrigerator/td-p/1638182

 

 

Behodar
8303 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2784903 27-Sep-2021 14:41
I would go back to the retailer, armed with that thread if necessary. A production defect should definitely be covered by CGA.



davidcole
5522 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2784942 27-Sep-2021 15:07
Maybe go through the retailer rather than the manufacturer of the product.

 

We just took a breville smart oven back to briscoes, 3 years old (has a 1 year warranty) as the fan seized when it has power (as in fan spins until you try to turn it on then it siezes).  No quibbling from Briscoes.

 

 




turtleattacks

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2784954 27-Sep-2021 15:10
davidcole:

 

Maybe go through the retailer rather than the manufacturer of the product.

 

We just took a breville smart oven back to briscoes, 3 years old (has a 1 year warranty) as the fan seized when it has power (as in fan spins until you try to turn it on then it siezes).  No quibbling from Briscoes.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for this - the retailer is Harvey Normans. 

I assume that I can just take the shelves and not the whole bloody fridge? 😅

 

Ideally, I just wish they can send replacement shelves as not having shelves on our already-packed fridge is far from ideal. 

 

 

davidcole
5522 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2784955 27-Sep-2021 15:11
turtleattacks:

 

davidcole:

 

Maybe go through the retailer rather than the manufacturer of the product.

 

We just took a breville smart oven back to briscoes, 3 years old (has a 1 year warranty) as the fan seized when it has power (as in fan spins until you try to turn it on then it siezes).  No quibbling from Briscoes.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for this - the retailer is Harvey Normans. 

I assume that I can just take the shelves and not the whole bloody fridge? 😅

 

Ideally, I just wish they can send replacement shelves as not having shelves on our already-packed fridge is far from ideal. 

 

 

 

 

Try your luck there, maybe they're more receptive....and especially if you've got information it's a bit of a worldwide problem.  Make them take the fight to the vendor.




turtleattacks

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2785030 27-Sep-2021 15:59
I don't know why manufacturers can't just do the right thing and replace these clear manufacturing faults without hesitation. 

Either they will need to replace it eventually via CGA, or the retailer will request a replacement. 

 


Just a lot of stuffing around for the same bloody result. 

 

 

mattwnz
18651 posts

Uber Geek


  #2785041 27-Sep-2021 16:19
turtleattacks:

 

I don't know why manufacturers can't just do the right thing and replace these clear manufacturing faults without hesitation. 

Either they will need to replace it eventually via CGA, or the retailer will request a replacement. 

 


Just a lot of stuffing around for the same bloody result. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The problem is if the new parts have the same problem? eg whether they need to get them remanufactured. 

neb

neb
6351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2785045 27-Sep-2021 16:23
turtleattacks:

Looks like it's a issue and they are refusing to fix the part.  https://us.community.samsung.com/t5/Kitchen-and-Family-Hub/Cracked-shelving-in-my-Refrigerator/td-p/1638182

 

 

 

 

Looks like they cheaped out, or mistakes were made, and they didn't use an appropriate low-temperature plastic so that what they did use loses enough plasticity that it eventually cracks. I'd print out the US thread to lend additional weight to your argument, and if you're a member, forward the details to Consumer since this is bound to affect others as well.

turtleattacks

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2785051 27-Sep-2021 16:31
mattwnz:

 

turtleattacks:

 

I don't know why manufacturers can't just do the right thing and replace these clear manufacturing faults without hesitation. 

Either they will need to replace it eventually via CGA, or the retailer will request a replacement. 

 


Just a lot of stuffing around for the same bloody result. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The problem is if the new parts have the same problem? eg whether they need to get them remanufactured. 

 

 

 

 

If it's a fault, then they should just fix it in the production line and replace the units. 

We had an AEG washing machine where one piece of plastic clip failed and the detergent draw lost its front face. 

We messaged AEG, with a photo and they asked for a receipt which we provided promptly. AEG then couriered an entire front plate straight away. 

neb

neb
6351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2785071 27-Sep-2021 16:45
turtleattacks:

I don't know why manufacturers can't just do the right thing and replace these clear manufacturing faults without hesitation.

 

 

There's a transition point between user error, someone tried to stack a grand piano on top of the plastic items, and manufacturing error, lots of people are reporting the same issue. Ideally you want to be the tenth or twentieth person to encounter the problem, if you're the first then it can be very hard to convince the manufacturer that it's their problem and not yours.

 

 

Exception: Microsoft, where you can be the ten thousandth person to encounter the problem and the response is still "ummmm, dunno, we can't see an issue".

