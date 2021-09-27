turtleattacks:

Hi guys,



We have a Samsung fridge which is about three years old.

Overtime, all the plastics have cracked on two shelves and we are concerned that the glass will simply crack.

Photos are here: https://imgur.com/a/4JK5aXx

I had contacted Samsung New Zealand support and they said this is an accessory of the fridge and hence would only be covered by a six month warranty, hence we would need to pay for the two cracked shelves out of our own pocket.

Would the cracked plastics be covered by CGA?

Samsung chat support even said that other customers have contacted them with this issue also.